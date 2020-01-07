Organizers of the Coffeehouse Concert Series are lining up another year of great music, hot coffee and a warm environment for community members to gather on seven cold nights in Wayzata.
The concerts, hosted by Wayzata Community Church, will return Friday, Jan. 10, for an eighth year. As suggested by the series’ name, guests can expect cozy, intimate musical performances meant to imitate the atmosphere of a European coffeehouse.
“We chose the coldest winter nights to come and gather together, stay warm, drink coffee, listen to good music and be with good friends, and it’s really just turned out to be magical,” said John Estrem, a longtime member of the church who started the series and has helped pull together the lineup of guest musicians each year.
Estrem said the idea was born out of his frustration that it was often difficult to find live music outside of a bar setting.
“I’d always wanted to find a forum where musicians could perform and people would actually listen to the music and there would be fellowship and a different environment than sitting at a bar – more of a listening room, so to speak,” Estrem said.
Since the series started, Estrem said, he has seen it grow in popularity among returning audience members and guest performers.
“Music draws community together in a fantastic way and bonds you to strangers in ways that might not happen otherwise,” he said. “That, to me, is one of the great gifts of music.”
Estrem said another goal for the concerts was to make them affordable and welcoming to both members and non-members of the church. Included in each $10 ticket is a selection of coffee drinks and desserts.
As far as music, audience members can expect a wide range of styles.
“We try to cover a broad spectrum of music. … People can come even without knowing for sure who’s playing knowing that they’re going to hear some really good music,” Estrem said.
Among the performers new this year is singer-songwriter Michael Shynes. The Little Falls native, who unexpectedly scored a platinum record in Poland for a vocal collaboration with Polish pop group Komodo, will perform Friday, Jan. 31, in the church’s Mithun Hall.
Shynes, who played this past summer at the church for the Music and Message on the Lawn Series, said he’s excited to return for another performance, this time as a trio with a violinist and a keyboard player.
“I’m excited to strip it back a little bit, but also still have kind of atmospheric sound around the singer-songwriter acoustic stuff,” Shynes said.
The full lineup for this year’s Coffeehouse Concert Series:
• Friday, Jan. 10 – Tapestry: Up Close and Personal (in Founders Hall). As the primary music leadership for Wayzata Community Church, Tapestry brings a varied backgrounds of versatile musicians in country, rock, jazz, musical theater and gospel.
• Friday, Jan. 24 – The Belfast Cowboys (in Mithun Hall). Powered by a four-piece horn section, The Belfast Cowboys specialize in the music of Van Morrison and promise an evening of high-energy rock.
• Friday, Jan. 31 – Michael Shynes (in Mithun Hall). Blending multiple genres over an acoustic and full band, Shynes’ lyrical voice and songs are fresh and soulful.
• Friday, Feb. 7 – Keri Noble (in Mithun Hall). Inspired by the vocals of Joni Mitchell, the singer/songwriter sings from the heart with a rich, expressive range. Her medley includes both new songs and seasoned favorites.
• Friday, Feb. 14 – Robert Robinson (in Founders Hall). The gospel great will perform a Valentine’s Day concert.
• Friday, Feb. 21 – Michael Monroe with Chris Jantzen (in Mithun Hall). Monroe will team up with Jantzen on viola for a unique creation of music that blends acoustic folk and jazzy reggae.
• Friday, Feb. 28 – Jason Gray (in Mithun Hall). The contemporary Christian singer-songwriter will offer compassionate honesty and authenticity through his lyrics and music.
If you go:
Coffeehouse Concert Series
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music at 7:15 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 10, 24 and 31, and Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28
Tickets: $10 at the door (coffee and desserts included)
