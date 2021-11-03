“Linear Fictions,” a selection of drawings by Clarence Morgan is now open at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. According to Morgan, the drawings emerged from an unexpected seven-month stay in Northern California in 2020 and were produced when the deadly reality of COVID-19 surfaced and made itself known as a global pandemic. “The drawings were done in a small bedroom with modest furniture and one window,” he said. “Using rudimentary materials, the drawings were necessarily kept small and simple. Each drawing became a reference point and repetitive echo of the previous drawing. The seclusion and daily routine of drawing fostered moments of deep introspection. ... Despite the unsettling realities of 2020-21 remaining ever-present in my psyche the drawings themselves carved out a different space to breath and experience light in the face of darkness.” “Linear Fictions” runs through Nov. 27. For more information, visit burnetart.com. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
