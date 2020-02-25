Latest plan is the third attempt at redeveloping the lakeside property
The Wayzata Planning Commission will soon review the third iteration of a concept plan to redevelop the Boatworks building on Lake Minnetonka.
The latest proposal comes after a 4-1 city council vote in December to deny a concept plan and three zoning ordinance text amendments related to the requested height, setbacks and design standards for rooftop equipment. The concept was a four-story 58-foot-tall building with an elevator penthouse that would have put the tallest point of the building at 71 feet.
Before that, a concept was submitted for a five-story development. The planning commission voted unanimously last June to recommend the denial of approvals. Before the plans were sent to the council, the developers requested that the concept be tabled.
The latest redevelopment concept is for a four-story 49-foot-tall building, which, like previous proposals, would consist of office, restaurant and residential condominium uses. The Wayzata Planning Commission will review the application 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, at a public hearing at city hall.
The developer is seeking approval of a planned unit development concept plan and four variances for building height and setbacks. Unlike the previous proposal, it does not include requests for zoning code text amendments.
Under city ordinance, the maximum building height for a planned unit development is three stories or 35 feet, whichever is less. The existing Boatworks building is about 31 feet tall.
The proposal to redevelop the property is again coming from Rick Born, the owner of the 85-year-old two-story Boatworks building at 294 Grove Lane E.
The Boatworks is Wayzata’s largest commercial building south of the railroad tracks and is between two public spaces: Wayzata Beach and Depot Park. The building currently houses office space, including Born’s RBA Consulting, as well as Wayzata Brew Works and 6Smith restaurant.
Born has argued that the extra height is necessary because of practical difficulties like the site’s high water table and the square footage of residential units needed to make the redevelopment project economically viable.
According to the newly submitted redevelopment concept, the first floor of the new Boatworks building would consist of office space on the west and restaurant space on the east side. Between 30 and 35 residential condo units would occupy the third and fourth floors.
In addition to the reduced height, changes from the previous plan include the relocation of all rooftop patio and mechanical equipment to the inside of the second floor, the removal of the mezzanine level parking deck resulting in a lower single-level parking deck, the addition of a public inside seating area and outside deck over the south main entrance to the building, a design change for Grove Lane just north of the parking ramp from a street with parking on the north side to a tree-lined boulevard. The northeast building entry area was also redesigned to provide for a new ADA accessible route to the building from the Wayzata Depot and Lake Street.
According to the submitted concept, another focus for the revised plan was redesigning the north, west and east sides of the building to reduce the visual appearance of the building and parking structure.
For more information on the proposed project, visit wayzata.org/612/Boatworks-Redevelopment-at-294-Grove-Ln-
