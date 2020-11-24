Longtime resident and former City Council member Andrew Mullin has been named the 2020 City of Wayzata Citizen of the Year.
The honor came in a surprise announcement during the council’s Nov. 10 meeting, which was hosted via teleconference.
“Andrew has been doing things for the city for a long, long time, and we just owe him a great debt of thanks,” Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox said before reviewing a list of the roles and projects undertaken by Mullin over the years.
During his two terms on the council from 2009-2016, the mayor said, Mullin helped guide the city successfully through the Great Recession and enabled the construction of Wayzata Bar & Grill and the Mill Street parking ramp.
The mayor said Mullin has remained steadfast in his leadership of developing plans to restore, protect and enhance the downtown Wayzata lakefront through the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative, formerly known as Lake Effect.
The first phase of the Panoway initiative was recently completed with the reconstruction of Lake Street and the conversion of a parking lot into a new plaza park. Future Panoway projects include building a boardwalk along the lakefront, restoration of the shoreline and creating an eco-classroom in the restored section foreman’s house.
Mullin currently serves as chair of the Wayzata Conservancy, an independent nonprofit organization that was established to serve as an advocate for the Panoway project and seek private funding to pay for development, maintenance and operating costs.
“By strengthening Wayzata’s connection to the lake, it will continue to provide a welcoming experience for residents and generations to come,” Willcox said as part of his proclamation, which also designated Nov. 10 as “Andrew Mullin Day” in the City of Wayzata.
Willcox noted that during the 60-year history of the award, it has been given out 29 times to such notable local figures as Bill Humphrey, Craig Shaver, Dave McGill, LaDonna Hoy and Sue Bangert.
After thanking the mayor and council for the award, Mullin was quick to share the honor with everyone who has helped carry forward the many initiatives and projects over the years, including current and past board members of the Wayzata Conservancy.
“This work was not done by just me. I may have been a person that picked up a shovel early and often, but there literally have been hundreds of people that worked on all the initiatives,” Mullin said.
In a later phone call, Mullin called it a privilege to be able to continue serving his community.
“I’m just humbled by the acknowledgment, and I’m continuing to support and work with the city in a leadership role on Panoway, he said. “I haven’t closed the chapter yet.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
