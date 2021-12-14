wz16NW_LightsCUT1.jpeg
Buy Now

A nativity scene surrounded by trees dressed in lights is one of the final stops in Wayzata Community Church’s Christmas Story in Lights. The drive-thru experience returned for a second year and invited visitors to stop at story stations and listen to the Christmas story from the comfort of their car. The experience continues 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 19, at 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata. For more information, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/christmas-story-in-lights/org. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz16NW_LightsCUT2.jpeg
Buy Now

A car stops in front of a row of decorated trees Dec. 12 at Wayzata Community Church for the drive-thru Christmas Story in Lights. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz16NW_LightsCUT4.jpeg
Buy Now

The three wise men are among the displays that greet visitors of the Christmas Story in Lights at Wayzata Community Church. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz16NW_LightsCUT3.jpeg
Buy Now

Trees surrounding Wayzata Community Church are dressed in lights for the second year of Wayzata Community Church’s Christmas Story in Lights drive-thru experience. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz16NW_LightsCUT5.jpeg
Buy Now

A sign in the parking lot of Wayzata Community Church reminds motorists to turn their lights back on as they exit the Christmas Story in Lights. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments