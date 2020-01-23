Winter festivities will be Feb. 7-8 in Wayzata
The Chilly Open, Wayzata’s decades-long method for fighting off cabin fever, will soon return to Lake Minnetonka for the 36th year.
Organized by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, the unique winter event debuted in 1984 and has since has become one of the community’s most popular pastimes.
More than 1,800 golfers will chip and putt tennis balls through one of the three nine-hole courses carved into the ice and snow on Wayzata Bay.
“There’s no golf experience required,” said Becky Pierson, president of the chamber. “Just come out and plan on having some fun on a winter day.”
Chilly Open ticket holders attending the event Saturday, Feb. 8, will also be encouraged to dress according to this year’s theme, “The Roaring ’20s.”
“It’s always interesting to see what people do with the theme,” Pierson said.
Golfers looking to take a break from the cold can head to the 19th Hole Tent in the parking lot near Wayzata Beach, where they can listen to live music from PowerTap and take part in a chili cook-off contest that includes local restaurants supplying all-you-can-eat chili. A panel of guest judges will also help decide which restaurants take home awards.
For those who want to check out the event but aren’t planning to participate, a warming house and fire pits will be available on Wayzata Beach.
There are two ticket types for the Chilly Open. The “amateur” ticket includes nine holes of golf, Chilly Open hat and access to the 19th Hole Tent. A “pro” ticket includes everything included with the “amateur” ticket plus access to the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet at 6Smith, guaranteed choice of preferred tee time and a limited edition Chilly Open hat.
Event organizers expect another year of selling out of tickets for the golf tournament. At the time of this writing, the “amateur” tickets for the 10 a.m. and noon tee times were sold out.
This year’s festivities will also feature the return of Cinema and Skates. Families are invited to grab their ice skates and head to Wayzata Beach for the free event Friday, Feb. 7. The evening will include a showing of “Toy Story 4” on a jumbo screen in the heated 19th Hole Tent. Hot cocoa and treats will also be served.
Other free, non-ticketed activities include a morning snowga (yoga on the ice) class Saturday and the chance to watch snowkiting 3-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Wayzata Bay. For more information or to register for a snowkiting race, send an email to info@lakawa.com.
If you go:
Cinema and Skates
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7
Where: 19th Hole Tent in the 6Smith parking lot, 294 Grove Lane E. and Wayzata Bay North Lagoon
Wayzata Chilly Open
When: Saturday, Feb. 8
Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 220 Grove Lane E.
Schedule:
• 9-10 a.m. – Snowga (yoga on the ice)
• 10 a.m. – First tee time (golfers are asked to check in within the hour before their tee time)
• Noon – Second tee time
• 2 p.m. – Third tee time
• 2:30 p.m. – Chili cook-off competition in the 19th Hole Tent
Info and tickets: wayzatachillyopen.com
