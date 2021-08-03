a205NW_FishCUT2.jpg

Camp Explore student Tristan Carlson waits patiently for a fish to bite during a field trip on Lake Minnetonka. The afternoon outing was made possible through Camp Explore’s partnerships with Chaska Area Fishing with Friends, the City of Plymouth and the Wayzata High School Fishing Team. Officers from the Plymouth Public Safety Department also helped out on the boats and local storyteller Bob Gasch worked with the Wayzata Historical Society to open the Wayzata Depot museum for the students to explore following their fishing trip. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a205NW_FishCUT1.jpg

Around 30 elementary students spread across three pontoon boats took to Lake Minnetonka July 29 for a fishing field trip. The students were part of Wayzata Public Schools’ Camp Explore, a 15-day summer program meant to help reduce the academic summer slide and enhance students’ social and emotional skills. The field trip invited the students, many for whom this was their first time fishing, to practice their math skills while reeling in and measuring fish. The students shown fishing, from left, are: Haidyn Lambert, Garvin Huang, Landen Hendrickson and Daniel Agbemadon. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a205NW_FishCUT3.jpg

Loren Simer, a volunteer from Chaska Area Fishing with Friends, baits a hook for River Benson during his Camp Explore fishing field trip on Lake Minnetonka. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a205NW_FishCUT4.jpg

Haidyn Lambert keeps a watchful eye on her bobber during a July 29 fishing outing on Lake Minnetonka with Wayzata Public  Schools’ Camp Explore program. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a205NW_FishCUT5.jpg

A pontoon boat filled with Camp Explore students sets up near shore on Lake Minnetonka during a fishing field trip. Prior to the trip, the Wayzata High School Fishing Club helped the elementary students practice their casting skills on land while also working through math problems. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a205NW_FishCUT6.jpg

Landen Hendrickson proudly holds up his catch after reeling it in during a Camp Explore fishing outing on Lake Minnetonka. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a205NW_FishCUT7.jpg

Tristan Carlson, left, and Daniel Agbemadon keep close watch on their fishing lines during an afternoon fishing trip with their Camp Explore program. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

