In honor of Veterans Day, the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) awarded Quilts of Valor to three Bronze Star veterans whose lives have been impacted by war.
An awards ceremony was conducted on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Wayzata City Hall with veterans Darrin Janisch of Savage and Harry Niemela of Chaska. Mike Kasid, a Minnetonka resident, received his Quilt of Valor privately at his home earlier in the week.
In the small ceremony attended my friends and family, DAR Chapter Regent Gigi Hickey spoke of the importance of the Quilt of Valor Foundation, which was founded in 2003. A Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt that is meant to serve as a thank you and provide comfort to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. Around 290,000 quilts have been awarded around the country.
“The quits that we’re going to be awarding today carry this message: We honor and we thank you for your service – for leaving all those you held dear and facing danger.”
Former Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox, who is a retired U.S. Navy Captain and a Vietnam veteran, spoke at the event and noted the importance of recognizing that veterans are a “very real connection” to our nation’s history.
“We need to get those stories told because they bring our history to life,” he said. “They aren’t just a dry chapter in a history book. This is someone who was actually there and saw it with their own eyes.”
During the Veterans Day ceremony, Willcox introduced the two veterans in attendance. He began by welcoming Janisch, who retired in 2020 as a lieutenant colonel after more than three decades of military service in the United States Army. Janisch began his military career as an Army paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne unit at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. As an infantry paratrooper, he served with the division during Operation Just Cause in the invasion of Panama in 1989 and during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm in 1991.
After leaving active duty to pursue college, Janisch continued to serve in the Minnesota Army National Guard. He then received his commission as an infantry officer and deployed in 2001 as a platoon leader in the United States Central Command in support of what would become known as Operation Enduring Freedom.
Janisch later served as an infantry company commander during a 22-month deployment, 16 months of which was on the ground in the volatile Al-Anbar province in western Iraq during 2006-2007. During that deployment, Janisch was wounded but survived three separate IED attacks on his vehicle as well as several more close range ambushes, Willcox said.
After returning from deployment, Janisch continued to serve full time in the Minnesota Army National Guard. He deployed again in 2011 with a heavy brigade combat team during Operation New Dawn to assist in the withdrawal of personnel and equipment from Iraq. In December of that year, he was on hand when the last combat vehicle crossed the border from Iraq into Kuwait.
In addition to the Purple Heart, Janisch was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge with Star.
Willcox then turned his attention to Niemela, who served five campaigns with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to the Purple Heart, Niemela was awarded two Bronze Stars, the first of which he was awarded in June 1968 for his heroism in ground combat. He was serving as a radio telephone operator with his company on a reconnaissance trip when contact was made with a concealed and surging force. During an initial burst of enemy fire, Niemela moved through a hail of enemy fire to ensure that wounded personnel were receiving medical aid.
“Talking as the radio operator for the battalion, he continued to expose himself to hostile fire as he directed and guided the medical evacuation helicopters into the landing zone,” Willcox said. “When the first evacuation helicopter arrived, Niemela immediately began assisting and carrying the wounded through heavy fire to the landing zone.”
The veteran’s second Bronze Star was awarded for outstanding meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force from January 1968 to January 1969. During this time, Niemela volunteered to be a “tunnel rat,” which meant he worked to clear and destroy enemy tunnel complexes in Vietnam.
“He went down there with a pistol and a flashlight,” Willcox said. “I just couldn’t fathom anyone doing that. That must have been terrifying going down there.”
Kasid, who couldn’t attend the ceremony but was awarded his Quilt of Valor at his home Nov. 9, served as a sergeant with the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army in Vietnam. During the war, he protected fire bases under enemy attack. In addition to the Purple Heart, Kasid was awarded the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Army Commendation Medal with V Device and the Oak Leaf Cluster.
During the ceremony at city hall, Willcox highlighted the importance of taking time to honor those who have served as a way to show gratitude for their sacrifice.
“I think how we treat our veterans sends a strong message to any potential adversaries that historically we have risen to any challenge and we honor those who have [served] and we will honor those who do it in the future,” he said.
