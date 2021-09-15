The work part of Noah Boeder’s Eagle Scout service project
Local dog owners now have a designated space in Wayzata’s Klapprich Park to wash their pets thanks to the efforts of a local Boy Scout.
Noah Boeder reached out to city leaders this past fall to introduce the idea of constructing a free dog washing station in the park for his Eagle Scout service project for Wayzata Troop 283.
The idea for the project came from wanting to provide a solution to a common problem Boeder would encounter after visits to Klapprich Park.
“I would bring my dog Rio to the park and a lot of times he’d get muddy feet. I’d have to bring him back into the car and he’d make a mess everywhere,” Boeder said.
Mike Kelly, Wayzata’s director of public works, said the dog washing station sounded like it could be a great addition to the public park, which already has a dog park available for use during the spring, summer and fall.
“It’s a unique project. I would not have thought of it myself,” said Kelly, who is an Eagle Scout himself.
From there, Boeder presented the idea to the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board, which gave him the green light to move forward with his project.
The Scout spent this past winter planning the work and found support from around 25 volunteers throughout the process. Construction on the dog washing station began in July, with help from city workers to put down a base. Boeder and his group of helpers then worked to lay down pavers where composite decking could be built upon for the station, which includes a timer so that the water can not be left running.
“The most work was put into constructing the two benches that connect together,” Boeder said. “It was a lot of work gathering all of the materials and getting all of the volunteers together and then showing people how to put it together.”
After about a month of work, the station was ready for its grand opening Aug. 24 outside the warming house at Klapprich Park. The event was attended by family, friends, city staff and several dogs.
“I’m really happy with how it came together with all the people who helped me out - from the city, friends and family,” Boeder said. “I think this will be really nice to have for other dog owners in Wayzata.”
With the project complete, Boeder is now waiting to go before his troop’s board of review to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest achievement attainable in the Scouts program.
Boeder recently started his senior year at Wayzata High School, where he plays varsity soccer and is involved in DECA, Club Y.E.S. and the National Honor Society.
