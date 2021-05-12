Musical will run May 14-23
Blue Water Theatre Company will come alive with “The Sound of Music” when the Wayzata-based theater group stages the beloved musical beginning Friday, May 14.
“It’s one of those shows that basically needs no introduction,” said Charlie Leonard, Blue Water’s founder and artistic director.
The cast is made up of around 30 middle school students from area schools, many of whom were already fans of the show’s many ubiquitous songs, Leonard said.
“It’s one of the most famous musicals of all time,” Leonard said. “It’s definitely one that most of them were familiar with before we started.”
“The Sound of Music,” the final collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, features a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, “The Sound of Music.”
The story is based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp and follows Maria, a cheerful postulant who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain Von Trapp while bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, the Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.
The Blue Water production is directed by Jonathan Grommesh, with choreography by Mary Huebert and musical direction by Janine Gagnon.
Grommesh, a former Blue Water actor and graduate of Maple Grove Senior High School, is taking on the directing duties while attending classes at the University of Minnesota. The young director also helped with Blue Water productions “Newsies” in late 2019 and “Les Misérables” in early 2020.
Grommesh said staging a live musical during a pandemic has been a challenge but is excited to be back working at Blue Water. The director said another rewarding aspect of directing “The Sound of Music” has been watching the young actors come to understand the themes of the musical.
“The big challenge for us is getting these middle schoolers to be able to relate emotionally to the really complicated lives of the Von Trapp family,” he said. “We’ve been looking for lots of ways that they in their life experience can sort of find connections between themselves and the Von Trapp family.”
One young actor who has been up to the task is Audrey Mojica, who will make her Blue Water debut playing the lead role of Maria.
Mojica, an eighth-grader at Field Middle School in Minneapolis, played the title role in the Children’s Theatre Company’s 2019 production of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.”
Mojica said she decided to audition for the role after hearing about the Wayzata company through some friends.
“Blue Water’s so fun. It’s like a whole big family,” she said.
The young actor said “The Sound of Music” was one of the first movies she saw starring Julie Andrews, who was a big inspiration in getting involved in musical theater.
“It was a really big part of who I am,” Mojica said of the beloved musical.
Another reason to be excited about the upcoming show, the actor said, is the fact that it will be her first show before a live audience since the pandemic shut down performances early last year.
“It really feels kind of normal,” Mojica said. “It’s a great feeling.”
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “The Sound of Music”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 14; 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16; 7 p.m. Friday, May 21; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited and will be assigned to optimize physical distancing between groups. Audience members are required to wear masks at all times within the building.
