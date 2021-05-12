Blue Water Theatre Company has announced auditions for its summer production of “The Music Man.” The Wayzata-based theatre group last brought the American classic to the stage in 2013.

Auditions are open to all high and middle school actors currently in grades 6-12. They will take place, by appointment, May 18, 20 and 27, with callbacks June 5.

Rehearsals for the show begin June 14 and will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 9.

Performances are scheduled for July 9-18.

For complete production information, and to sign up for an audition time, visit bluewatertheatre.com.

