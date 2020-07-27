Show will run July 30 through Aug. 2 and be limited to audiences of 35
It’s been four months since Blue Water Theatre Company has put on a show.
The Wayzata-based theater group last welcomed audiences in March to their grades 3-8 production of “James and the Giant Peach,” but only got through one weekend of performances before businesses were forced to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, as businesses and gathering places continue to reopen to the public, Blue Water is preparing to welcome audiences back for a small, student-directed production of “The Laramie Project.”
“We felt pretty good about bringing this back because it’s a small cast of about eight actors,” said Blue Water Director Charlie Leonard.
In accordance with the latest state guidelines for indoor public events, seating will be limited to 35 guests per performance and groups will be spaced apart from other groups.
All guests will be required to provide their own face mask and wear it the entire time they are in the building.
Actors will not be masked while on stage, but they will be at least six feet away from all audience members at all times, Leonard said.
“We’re doing our best to live within the guidelines as closely as possible and trying to pull this show off,” Leonard said.
“The Laramie Project” is about the reaction to the 1998 murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student. Shepard was kidnapped, severely beaten and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming.
The murder was denounced as a hate crime and brought attention to the lack of hate crime laws in Wyoming and other states.
Written in response to these events, “The Laramie Project” is a collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which people are capable.
The play draws on hundreds of interviews with residents of Laramie and published news reports. It is divided into three acts, and eight actors portray dozens of characters in a series of short scenes.
The Blue Water production of the play will be directed by recent Armstrong High School graduate Moses Ekel and St. Louis Park High School senior Ben Sanford.
The Blue Water actors said it’s taken some time to get used to being back on the stage, but they’re excited to return and try out the role of directing.
“It feels great,” Ekel said. “It’s a little odd and it’s different, but we’re adapting to the changes and that’s kind of the way we have to roll with things now.”
Sanford said he was approached by Leonard about a year ago to see if he’d be interested in directing a play. Having only served as assistant director for Blue Water’s production of “Curtains,” Sanford jumped at the opportunity and chose “The Laramie Project” after reading the script.
“It’s really unique,” Sanford said. “It’s a really interesting way to do theater and one that I’ve never experienced, so I thought it would be a fun challenge.”
Ekel said he at first had planned on being an actor in the production, but decided he wanted to co-direct the play with Sanford.
“We kind of realized that we have a good partnership going and us directing together could be a really good thing,” Ekel said.
The directing duo said they also quickly realized that many of the play’s themes relate to the social activism going on now across the country following the death of George Floyd.
“I think ‘The Laramie Project’ is something that a lot of people should see because it’s really relatable and it’s real,” Ekel said.
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “The Laramie Project”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30; 7 p.m. Friday, July 31; 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.