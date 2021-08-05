Musical will run for eight performances Aug. 6-15
Everyone’s favorite storybook characters are coming together for “Into the Woods,” the latest production from Blue Water Theatre Company.
The beloved Stephen Sondheim musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales while exploring the consequences of each characters’ wishes. “Into the Woods” follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk.
When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to accumulate several objects in order to break the curse.
“Upon the successful conclusion of the quest, which is the end of the first act, all of the characters sort of get what they want and what their hearts most desire,” said Blue Water Director Charlie Leonard. “But in the second act, it gets fairly dark and complicated and really sort of illustrates the consequences of our actions and also the overarching question of humanity. ... Just because you get what you want, is it actually the right thing for you?”
Leonard said he’s directed “Into the Woods” several times in the past and considers it one of his favorite musicals. The themes of the story, he said, are what makes the show so special.
“Each one of the characters goes through a pretty heavy loss as the plot unfolds. ... It shows them coming together with new people and learning how to rely on others and learning how to love others,” he said.
Among the 17-member cast for the Blue Water production is Carly Joseph, who recently graduated from St. Louis Park High School. She’ll be taking on the role of the witch.
Joseph said working on “Into the Woods” has been a bittersweet experience since it’s her final show with Blue Water after being part of the theatre group since her freshman year. She’ll soon head to Southeast Missouri State University, where she plans on studying musical theatre.
“There’s four other seniors in the show, and so it’s really nice to be able to round out the whole experience with a bunch of my really good friends,” Joseph said. “Obviously we’re sad to leave, but we’re all excited to go do new things.”
The theatre director said “Into the Woods” ended up being a rather fitting show to help send off the group of Blue Water actors.
“Another piece of this show, thematically, has a lot to do with sort of following the paths of life and embarking upon journeys,” Leonard said. “It’s going to be incredible poignant for the whole cast, but especially for those five.”
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Into the Woods”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8; 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods
