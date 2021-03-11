Blue Water Theatre Company invites local youth actors to audition for two spring musicals, “Follies” and “Getting to Know … The Sound of Music.”
“Follies,” by Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman, uses musical theater as a metaphor for the collapse of American innocence and naiveté in the post-Kennedy years.
Auditions for “Follies” will be open to high school actors and will be in person, by appointment, 7-9:30 p.m. Monday, March 15, Tuesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 18. The auditions will be at Blue Water at 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata. For more information and to sign up for an audition time, visit bluewatertheatre.com/plays-events/follies.
Blue Water will also host auditions for elementary and middle school age actors for “Getting to Know … The Sound of Music.” The final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein, “The Sound of Music” was destined to become one of the world’s most beloved musicals. Auditions will take place the week of March 15. For more information, visit bluewatertheatre.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.