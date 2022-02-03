The Feb. 12 golf tournament is sold out, but tickets remain for Cinema & Skates
The Chilly Open, a decades-long annual winter tradition in Wayzata, will soon return to Lake Minnetonka for its 37th year.
Organized by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, the unique event debuted in 1984 and has since has become one of the community’s most popular pastimes.
The on-the-frozen-lake golf tournament and chili cook-off contest took last year off due to pandemic restrictions on large events. Organizers say they’ve seen pent-up demand for the event’s return – as evidenced by the fact that all tee times for this year’s Chilly Open have sold out.
“We had kind of a record early sell out of all of our tickets, so that was great to hear that people wanted to be back,” said Becky Pierson, president of the chamber. “It’s largely an outdoor event, which I think still feels good to people right now.”
For the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12, nearly 1,800 golfers will use golf clubs and hockey sticks to putt tennis balls around the three nine-hole courses carved into the ice on Wayzata Bay. And many participants will dress up to match this year’s theme of the Winter Olympics.
Golfers will also have access to the 19th Hole Tent in the parking lot near Wayzata Beach, where they can listen to live music from PowerTap and take part in a chili cook-off contest that includes local restaurants supplying all-you-can-eat chili. A panel of guest judges will help decide which restaurants take home awards.
Guests can also make a reservation for 6Smith’s Chilly Open Brunch Buffet and stop by for a beverage at the restaurant’s patio ice bar overlooking the Chilly Open festivities. For more information, visit 6smith.com/events.
For yoga enthusiasts who can handle cold weather, a snowga (yoga on the ice) session will be 9-10 a.m. on the morning of the Chilly Open as a free, non-ticketed activity.
Also returning will be the Cinema & Skates event, which was upgraded last year with a new infinity skating rink design and pop-up movie screen on the lake.
Guests can ice skate throughout their two-hour session at the 45,000 square foot venue or bring a lawn chair to sit and watch a movie, which this year includes “Cool Runnings” and “Frozen.” There will be several fire pits burning at the venue, but the event is an open-air event with no warming house.
Ticket reservations for the four Cinema & Skates sessions Thursday, Feb. 10, and Friday, Feb. 11, are available for $10 at chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/event/cinema-skates.
For more information on the Chilly Open or Cinema & Skates, visit chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com.
