After taking last year off due to the pandemic, the Arts of the Holidays show and sale is back at Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata. The sale, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday through Dec. 23, features works from more than 100 artists local to the area and from around the state. The curated collection of handmade art and fine craft items features a selection of pottery, glass, fiber, wood, paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more. For more information, visit minnetonkaarts.org. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Handmade glass bowls by artists Christopher and Stacy Kelly (fkartglass.com). (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A shopper explores the many art pieces on display as part of the Arts of the Holidays show and sale in the Laura H. Miles Gallery at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A table of ceramics by artist Jamie Parrish (jpclayworks.com). (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A selection of needle-felted animals by artist Marcia Sheppleman are available for shoppers who visit the Arts of the Holidays show. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Clay figures by Brenna Busse (brennabusse.com). (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

