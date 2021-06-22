June 26-27 festival will feature more than 100 artists
Art, music and food will soon fill Lake Street again.
After taking 2020 off due to ongoing construction work for the Panoway project, the Wayzata Art Experience will return this weekend with more than 100 artists displaying and selling their work. For a list of artists chosen to participate in this year’s festival, visit artexperience.wayzatachamber.com/artist-gallery.
The event, established in 2004 by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, will also mark a return to the summer festival season after most 2020 gatherings were canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.
As of May 28, nearly all state COVID-19 restrictions have come to an end, including all capacity limits and distancing requirements for both indoors and outdoors.
“It’s a great first event back,” said Chamber President Becky Pierson, noting the Art Experience will be the city’s first community festival after the completion of the new Panoway park space, which includes a new public restroom, added seating and green space, new sidewalk and biking paths and a splash pad.
“We’re trying to keep everything primarily for the event on the street, so the park is just left open for it to be used and people to experience it naturally while they’re here,” Pierson said.
The art show will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27. Artists will set up shop on Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue.
Attendees will also find plenty of other activities, including a free Saturday morning “Pilates on the Plaza” session in the new lakeside plaza space, an activity zone for children, live music, an assortment of food trucks and happy hours with food and drink specials from local restaurants throughout the weekend.
Guests will also discover this year’s featured art installation, which will be five unique sets of sails – all displaying artwork by local and diverse artists – that highlight issues related to aquatic invasive species.
The project is a partnership with Wayzata Sailing, a local nonprofit sailing school, meant to create widespread awareness around aquatic invasive species in Lake Minnetonka and surrounding communities.
The art can be viewed while taking a free sailboat ride, which will be offered by the sailing school noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (with an unveiling of the art at noon) and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re really excited to work with our friends at the Chamber and bring this to the party,” said Matt Thompson, executive director for Wayzata Sailing.
For the project, five finalists were selected to create a set of sails representing an aquatic invasive species issue, and each artist was provided with the materials and a stipend of $2,000.
One of the artists selected was Aimi Dickel, a 2018 Minnetonka High School graduate currently working a seasonal job for the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District in Chanhassen.
Dickel said she got word about the call for artists from her uncle who’s active in the local sailing community.
“I applied because it sounded awesome,” she said.
The artist said the project has been a fun and challenging experience, which has included testing how well inks apply to a new cloth sail and sketching out her sail-shaped image.
“I took a diagram of a J/22 sailboat with the sails fully rigged, and I kind of sketched directly on top of it and looked at photos to see how it would billow out where and how the sail would probably swing around in the wind in relationship to the jib and how that might affect my design,” Dickel said.
The artist said choosing and painting her subject matter - the common carp - was another unique experience.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, common carp is one of the most damaging aquatic invasive species due to their wide distribution and severe impacts in shallow lakes and wetlands. Their feeding disrupts shallowly rooted plants, which muddies the water, and releases phosphorus that increases algae abundance. The decline in water quality then harms and reduces the amount of aquatic plants needed by waterfowl and other fish. Native to Europe and Asia, the invasive species was intentionally introduced into Midwest waters as a game fish in the 1880s.
“I want to make it look visually appealing, but I also want people to look at the sail and just say, ‘Oh my gosh, they can get that big?’” ... I don’t think people realize that if they are left unchecked, they can really become a pretty big problem,” Dickel said.
The giant carp – and thousands of other art pieces – will be on display all weekend at the 2021 Wayzata Art Experience. For a complete festival schedule, visit ArtExperience.WayzataChamber.com.
