Xavier Reed has had a busy month. As the newly hired principal for Central Middle School, the educator has been meeting with teachers and district administrators in preparation for his first year with Wayzata Public Schools.
Reed spent the last seven years with the Mounds View Public School District, where he most recently served as the associate principal for Irondale High School. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications with minors in leadership and business administration from Minnesota State University, Moorhead.
There, he was a member of the university’s basketball team and served as the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He earned his master of arts degree in educational leadership and his K-12 principal license from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
To help introduce the new principal to the community, the Sun Sailor spoke with Reed about his eagerness to start meeting students, his decision to make a career switch to education and what he sees as the most rewarding aspect of his job as an educator.
The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Question: Are you getting excited to start meeting students later this summer and fall?
Reed: I’ve had an opportunity the day after accepting the job to be able to meet all of the staff. ... But I haven’t been able to meet students yet. For me, it’s something that I’m really excited about. I’m a very student-centered person, and I really want to meet those students. I’m also just looking forward to just having kids in the building this year. I can’t wait.
Q: You’re coming from the Mounds View Public School District, where you were last associate principal at Irondale High School and previously an associate principal and equity specialist for Edgewood Middle School. What did your role as equity specialist involve?
Reed: As an equity specialist, you’re really an advocate for equity within the building. So, that means you’re partnering a lot with students and families. I’m partnering with teachers on implementing different equity strategies in their classroom and just bringing a different lens to the curriculum that they’re teaching or maybe the way that they are teaching the curriculum. The role really gave me a lot of opportunity to gain some early admin experience. It was really valuable in my development as a young potential principal to be able to be in that role.
Q: What drew you to Wayzata Schools?
Reed: I saw the opportunity and I saw the potential of what that looks like with the growth of the building and with the district’s firm equity commitment that they’re moving forward with starting this year. I just think that there are some great things that we’ll be able to accomplish and we’ll be able to see happen at Central Middle School. The opportunity to be able to be a part of the Wayzata community is also what brought me over.
Q: Before starting your career in education, you worked two years as a global sourcing analyst for the Target Corporation. What made you want to make the move into education?
Reed: I grew up in Brooklyn Park, and that’s where I live now with my son and my daughter. My parents still live in Brooklyn Park too. I went to Osseo High School, and I think coming back from going to school in Moorhead and coming back home - I just really had an opportunity to reflect on the opportunities that I was given to pursue through education and through sports since I was a student athlete. It was about really wanting to open the doors for people and just realizing how impactful being an educator is. Target’s an outstanding company and has done so much good work, but I really had a chance to reflect on my true purpose, which is to work with people and to work with kids and really help them reach their dreams.
Q: Is helping students work toward their dreams the most rewarding aspect of being in education?
Reed: Yeah, I would definitely say that. ... I was only at Irondale for one year, but my students at Edgewood Middle School all fed into Irondale. All the kids that were in the senior class this year I had as sixth-grade students at Edgewood. Being able to see them walk across the stage this year – especially some of the students I had very close relationships with – just made everything worth it. It makes all the hard work worth it and it lets you know that all of those long days and conversations about the importance of turning homework in on time and being on time for school and the conversations about respect and things like that, it was all worth it. I got to see that play out this year, so that was something that I really value and will always remember.
Q: With this last year being upended by the pandemic, are you excited to be back in classrooms with teachers and students?
Reed: I am. I’m really looking forward to that. I think this last year was really hard on teachers. It was hard on administrators as well because I think a lot of us go into education because we like people and when you’re not able to be around people, even your colleagues, it was a very tough space to be working in. I think we’re all looking forward to a sense of normalcy and being able to see kids in the hallway and their smiles and just being able to get back to what we’ve been used to. I’m really looking forward to that.
Q: Anything else you’d like to add?
Reed: I’m very much excited and energized to join the Wayzata Schools community, and I’m looking forward to meeting students, families and community members. I really want to get a good sense of what the Central community is like and be a part of it. I’m very excited.
