Willcox decided not run for re-election after 12 years as mayor
It was July when Ken Willcox announced that he would not seek re-election and thus entered the final months of his 12-year tenure as mayor of Wayzata.
The Sun Sailor recently caught up with the three-term mayor to ask him about his proudest accomplishments, how he’s seen the city change over the years and what inspired him to initially run for local office.
Question: How long have you lived in Wayzata?
Willcox: We have lived in Wayzata for about 22 years. Even in our previous home, Wayzata had been our destination for just about everything, so moving here was a seamless transition.
Q: How did you begin your time in public service in Wayzata?
Willcox: Before moving to Wayzata, I had been on the Planning Commission for the City of Minnetonka. I was intrigued by how cities operate and wanted to plug into Wayzata’s processes as well. I was appointed to the Wayzata Planning Commission in the year 2000. I was elected to the council in 2004; mayor in 2008, etc.
Q: What were your main reasons for deciding to initially run for mayor of Wayzata?
Willcox: When the previous mayor, Andrew Humphrey, decided to not run for re-election, he urged me to do so in order that we could maintain consistency. I thought it was important that we not lose further city experience, and we were facing some immediate challenges. I had never previously considered being mayor, but at that point in time it seemed the right thing to do.
Q: What sets Wayzata apart from other cities?
Willcox: Some years ago, the Wayzata Chamber was trying to come up with a slogan that would capture Wayzata. They coined the slogan: “Experience Wayzata, where Mayberry meets Manhattan.” The point was that Wayzata is basically a small town with many small-town attributes, like knowing everyone, caring for neighbors, calm traffic, easy access, etc. Yet it is also populated with high-powered corporate CEOs and other sophisticated professionals that could just as easily be in a big city like New York. That combination plus a beautiful resort-like location on Lake Minnetonka in addition to the easiest access from the lake to Minneapolis and the rest of the Twin Cities makes Wayzata unique.
Q: What are some of the biggest ways Wayzata has changed during your time as mayor?
Willcox: I became mayor as the country slid into the Great Recession of 2008-2009. The city basically shut down with empty storefronts throughout. From the depths of the recession, the city exploded back with many new restaurants opening. The Bay Center was replaced by the Promenade of Wayzata with a new hotel. New condo buildings were built. The council approved reconstructing Wayzata Boulevard and Superior Boulevard back into actual boulevards with center islands and tree plantings. Bushaway Road was rebuilt with strong pushback against the county by the city and residents to ensure the road retained its charm. A new parking deck was built. The city built a new municipal bar and liquor operation. And we transformed our lakefront from a parking lot into a pedestrian walkway and plaza. We were able to accomplish this through a variety of financing mechanisms that avoided burdening property taxes.
The city has changed from a typical friendly but unremarkable small town into an energetic, beautifully situated center of dining and shopping with unleashed vistas of Lake Minnetonka. One of the goals of the lakefront task force was to “Make Wayzata more lively, not rowdy.” I think we have done that.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of that you and the council achieved during your time as mayor?
Willcox: I am proud of the transformation of Lake Street from a utilitarian, three-lane thoroughfare and parking lot into a beautiful pedestrian experience, where people can calmly wander along the lakefront and soak in the new panoramas. I am proud of the beautification of our boulevards and the huge effort that went into preserving Bushaway Road from the county-planned four-lane “autobahn.” I am pleased with the replacement of the blighted Bay Center with a development that has benefited Wayzata in many ways. I am proud of our decision to stay in the bar and grill and liquor business by building a new Muni. That operation continues to pour cash into our general fund to reduce taxes. I am proud of our AAA bond rating and our sustained financial excellence. I am proud of the superb city staff, who deliver services in a personal, professional and upbeat way. And I am proud of the atmosphere of mutual respect, good humor, volunteer participation and congeniality that is reflected throughout the community.
Q: Do you have any advice for incoming Mayor Johanna McCarthy?
Willcox: No advice for Johanna. She is very capable and understands what makes Wayzata special and what it takes to sustain that.
Q: Anything else you’d like to tell the residents of Wayzata?
Willcox: It has been a great honor and experience to serve on the Wayzata City Council and as mayor. The opportunity to help guide the city along with my council colleagues through good and not so good times has been a special, unique gift. Although change and disruption is always difficult, I hope Wayzata residents will, for the most part, feel that our efforts have resulted in a more vibrant, welcoming and beautiful hometown for everyone.
