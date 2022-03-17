The school has a busy schedule of performances around St. Patrick’s Day
It’s no surprise that for an Irish dance academy, things tend to get pretty busy around St. Patrick’s Day.
“We’re in the midst of March madness,” said Corey Hudson, owner of Hudson Irish Dance Academy in Wayzata.
Since opening in 2018, the dance school has continued to offer a full range of classes from beginner to competition level for children and adults. But as has been the case with all types of schooling, the past two years have brought unexpected challenges.
“It’s been a strange journey,” Hudson said, detailing the mix of online, small group and even some driveway lessons to keep the studio up and running throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located at 1250 Wayzata Blvd. E. in the Wayzata Home Center, the dance academy has grown to 65 dancers and recently expanded into a second studio space at the center. The dance school has even started doing branch classes in Maple Grove to help widen its reach.
“We’ve actually doubled in size during COVID, believe it or not,” Hudson said.
The dance instructor said he attributes a variety of things to the growing number of students, including a popular new Netflix movie called “Riverdance: The Animated Adventure” as well as keeping an active online presence. Hudson said it’s also helped that dance has remained an activity students can do to burn off some energy during difficult times.
“People were just so happy to get out of their house and get their kids active and moving,” Hudson said. “We try to be an outlet for them. There’s something about dance where you can walk into a room and you can let go of your troubles. Whether you’re mad or you’re sad or whatever it is, you can kind of dance it out and sweat it out.”
Dance competitions are also returning, with crowds being able to gather again for live events. Dancers from Hudson Irish Dance Academy will be traveling this summer to Montreal for the North American Nationals.
“It’s a big high-level international competition,” Hudson said. “That’s our next big goal after St. Patrick’s Day.”
When it comes to in-person live performances for St. Patrick’s Day, the dance academy is also seeing a return to normalcy, which means a busy schedule for mid-March. This year’s slate of performances include visits to several senior living communities, schools and restaurants around the metro. Most recently, the academy took part in the Irish Day of the Dance at the Landmark Center in St. Paul.
On Saturday, March 19, dancers from the academy are scheduled for a noon performance at Bull and Wren Pub in Excelsior and a 4:30 p.m. performance at McCormick’s Pub and Restaurant in Wayzata.
“We’re doing performances all around. ... We try to get out in the community and do whatever shows we can. We’ve got a diverse group of kids that really like to get out in front of audiences. That’s what their passion really is, whether it’s competition or otherwise,” Hudson said. “But things are starting to open back up again, so obviously we’re thrilled.”
For more information about the academy, visit HudsonIrishDance.com.
