Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s newest exhibition“A Painted Language” features new works by Ellen Richman. Born in Minneapolis, Richman received her bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Minnesota in 1995. Upon graduation, she continued her color studies in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where her paintings were informed by the full spectrum of light. Color became the singular defining element in her work as she continued to experiment with saturated hues and chromatic divergence. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Three paintings by artist Ellen Richman. From left: “Temblor,” “Part Two” and “Orange Star.” (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Burnet Fine Art & Advisory hosts a July 24 opening for “A Painted Language,” which showcases a selection of works from Minneapolis-based abstract painter Ellen Richman. The exhibition runs through Sept. 3 at the Burnet studio, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. For more information, visit burnetart.com. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
“Tart” is among the many new paintings by Ellen Richman on display at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory. Informed by geometric and organic patterns everywhere, Richman is inspired by how the interaction of color affects mood, emotion and the subconscious mind. Her intent is to create an effective minimal structured image of unencumbered space. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

