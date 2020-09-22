Pedestrians and cars have replaced construction workers and bulldozers in downtown Wayzata.
Sept. 11 marked the complete reopening of Lake Street and the unveiling of a new public plaza park, a milestone for the first phase of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.
“I’m really excited for the community,” said Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl. “This is 10 years in the making, following a lot of community feedback and a lot of stakeholders who really invested a lot of time into this – all in keeping with trying to make the community an even better place and really enhancing what I call the front porch of Wayzata.”
The project included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into a new plaza park. The work also involved expanding the 600 block sidewalk, upgraded utilities, new water main and storm sewer systems, added green space, a new off-street biking and walking path and an interactive water fountain.
The bulk of the project is complete, but work still needs to be finished on the exterior of the public restroom building, the railroad crossings at Barry Avenue and Ferndale Road and the catenary lighting system at Broadway Avenue.
Dahl said the restroom and catenary lighting and the surface work to the railroad crossings at Barry Avenue and Ferndale Road to also be completed in November. Dahl said the gates and other safety enhancements at the two railroad crossings won’t be completed until next year.
The city manager said footings for a 9/11 memorial have also been poured in a new grove of birch trees near the plaza park, but the memorial won’t be installed until next year.
Crews got to work in late March on the $9.2 million project to reconstruct the street that runs along Lake Minnetonka and many downtown businesses.
“I know the businesses, especially on the 600 block, are excited to have the construction over with,” Dahl said. “It’s been a difficult year and a difficult several years because there’s been a lot of construction in town. We really appreciate the patience through this and we hope that as a result, the community will benefit but also the businesses, which are a huge part of this community.”
Phase two of the Panoway initiative includes building a boardwalk along the lakefront, restoration of the shoreline and creating an eco-classroom in the restored section foreman’s house.
Dahl said construction documents for the work won’t be finalized until funding is secured. City officials are still hoping to secure $10 million in bonding from the Minnesota Legislature to help fund the second phase.
Fundraising dollars are also being collected by the Wayzata Conservancy, an independent nonprofit organization that was established to serve as an advocate for the Panoway project and work to seek private funding to pay for development, maintenance and operating costs of the overall project.
