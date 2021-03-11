wz11NW_YappyHourCUT1.jpg

Amy Koepp and her dog Daisy enjoy a mini dog park set up for a lakeside “Yappy Hour” March 5 in downtown Wayzata. The activity was among the many weekly Light up the Lake events organized by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce. For information on upcoming events, visit wayzatachamber.com. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

