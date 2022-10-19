43BWEB.JPG

In the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 43B seat, only incumbent Mike Freiberg has filed.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

In the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 43B seat, only incumbent Mike Freiberg has filed. If elected, this will be the DFLer’s sixth term.

Every election season, the Sun Post compiles information about local candidates to better inform the votes of our readers. Questionnaires were sent to all candidates on the ballot this November regardless of whether the race was contested.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments