Vietnam water trucks, Hollywood careers and dance companies were all inspired by one humanities teacher. Neal Luebke passed away on Feb. 24, but an entire community will keep his memory alive.
“When you have high expectations of people, you get high results,” Dana Luebke, Neal’s son said.
“He’s just always been endlessly curious about humans,“ Erin Thompson nee Luebke, daughter of Neal said, “about people and their lives and the world around him ... so amazingly creative up until his Alzheimer’s took over.”
Neal is remembered for teaching a rigorous humanities course and directing theater in the Robbinsdale Area Schools District.
“Neal taught his high school humanities course like a college course,” Julia Rask, Robbinsdale Class of ’78 said. “When I went to the University of Minnesota and took an introduction to the theater ... I had already read the entire syllabus in high school.”
Rask was a teacher briefly before turning to film, television and theater. Rask is now a post-production Hollywood producer currently working on “The Company You Keep.”
“In addition to being an excellent instructor, Mr. Luebke was a kind and compassionate person,” Howard Schwartz, Robbinsdale High Class of ’69 said, “My home life was extremely difficult. Mr. Luebke was always willing to listen to me with an open heart.”
Schwartz said he went on to have a career in teaching at Cooper High School and always “tried to emulate” Neal in his own classroom.
Dennie Gordon, Robbinsdale High class of ’71, was involved in many of Neal’s musicals. Her first role was a smaller one in “Hello Dolly” and she went on to play the title character in the musical “Mame.”
“We were privileged to have his gimlet eyes on us,” Gordon said. “To please him was joyous, to disappoint him was painful. I have been a successful film and television director for almost 40 years thanks to this man. He was more than the greatest influence in my life. He opened up a world of literature and travel and wonder.”
Today, Gordon has over 80 directing, writing, producing and acting credits on IMDB.
Thomas “T.J.” Skinner, Robbinsdale High class of ’66 said he recalls growing bored with sports and wanting to try theater with his friends, including Barry Morrow who went on to win an Oscar for writing Rain Man (1988). Skinner and Morrow were in a fall production called “Mr. Roberts,” directed by Frank Plut. Later they were cast in Neal’s production of “My Fair Lady.” The group “really had a lot of fun” both rehearsing and trying to photobomb promotion. Skinner did not take the humanities class, but ended up reading some of the books after classmates recommended them. In 1967, Skinner went to Vietnam where he worked as a supply clerk and used his water truck clean water in the mess hall and showers. Remembering the joy of the previous year’s musical, Skinner named his water truck “My Fair Lady.”
The advice Skinner remembers best from Neal is: “Don’t just show up, do your best.”
Continuing the artistic legacy
Neal enrolled his kids in dancing lessons when they were about 10. They both loved it. Dance classes began to take over their evenings. By the end of high school, Thompson and Dana would spend just a few hours taking classes at Cooper High. Then they would go to the Minnesota Dance Company and perform. Dana audited Neal’s humanities class in 1973, the year after graduation.
Dana said both he and his sister explore “somatic” movement, which has to do with body. Dana and Thompson have spent many decades dancing in different companies, taking residencies and teaching. Thompson has danced with multiple companies in New York and Minnesota, she once had her own company with spouse Byron Richard and she is a teacher. Currently, Thompson lives in Minneapolis and is teaching her 31st and final year at the University of Minnesota. Dana lives in Canada where he and his partner Robert Greenwood run their two-man company Sun.Ergos, whose name comes from a Greek word meaning “working together.”
Biography
“He just had such a zest for life, an aliveness,” Thompson said about her dad.
Neal was born Dec. 17, 1926 in Parkston, South Dakota. Dana said Neal was not interested in farming and thanks to encouragement from a variety of teachers decided to study English at Dakota Wesleyan University. He met home economics student Jean Luebke nee Pearson from Pierre, South Dakota. The pair were married and moved to Colorado where Neal could complete a master’s degree in theater from the University of Denver. Jean and Neal began teaching. While Jean did not enjoy teaching so much, but Neal loved it. During the World War II draft, Neal failed the physical due to a skin condition. For the Korean War, Neal was drafted and sent to El Paso, Texas. Due to his stenography skills, he was assigned office work in El Paso for the duration of the war. Jean lived with him on the base. They had their first child, Dana. The pair returned to Pierre, where their second child, Erin, was born.
A John Hays Fellowship moved the family to New York City for a year in 1957. In 1960, the family moved to Minnesota and Neal began teaching humanities at Robbinsdale High. Neal mentored many students over the years and directed many productions. Neal would often design costumes for Jean to sew. Jean, a prolific seamstress would turn the house into a costume shop.
Dana recalls helping make flowers from fabric scraps for the “My Fair Lady” production. When Robbinsdale High closed in 1982, Neal went on to teach for two more years at Cooper High. Neal brought theater to the Robbinsdale United Church of Christ for many years. After Jean died in 1991, Neal married Robbinsdale UCC pastor Carol Joyce in 1992. Joyce, who the UCC website describes as “the first woman elected to national leadership in a mainline Protestant denomination,” became a docent at the Minneapolis Institute of Art during her retirement years.
Joyce died on November 30.
“Every death is different, and everybody’s journey is different,” Dana said. “His was one of slowly encroaching dementia. And he was aware of it. That’s what was painful,”
Towards the end of his life, Neal was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He struggled to form words, which was very difficult for the man who had spent so much of his life engulfed in language.
“He was from the generation that never talked about their troubles,” Thompson said, “(but) I could tell. The beginnings of aphasia, not being able to find words ... he’d always thought that his body was gonna go first, but not his mind. That was really hard for him.”
Neal passed away on Feb. 24.
“But,” Dana said, “there were more than 80 years before that set in. It was a life well lived.”
The family, which includes two stepsons, six grandchildren and a granddaughter, held a private burial at Crystal Lake Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Robbinsdale Parkway United Church of Christ.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.