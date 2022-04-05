Doran Partners’ plan to build a 176-unit, $53 million apartment complex in east Plymouth cleared needed city council approvals late last month. The project, currently referred to as the Bassett Creek Apartments, is set to be built on a paved lot behind Waterford Park Plaza.
The area near the proposed development includes the Plymouth Cub Foods and Bachman’s Floral & Garden.
The Plymouth City Council made a series of unanimous approvals for the project at its March 22 meeting, including a re-guiding of the property’s use from commercial to mixed-use and the establishment of a tax increment financing (TIF) district to aid the developer $5.3 million over 15 years.
Community Development Director Danette Parr described the project site as an “underutilized parking lot.” According to agenda documents, the lot is situated on “poor, swampy soils.”
If completed, Parr said the complex might “help reinvigorate the area.”
Tony Kuechle, a representative of the developer, also attended the meeting. He agreed with Parr’s summation. He identified himself as a Plymouth resident that understood that the eastern portion of the city “needs a little help.”
“I’ve been looking for sites over in the area to kind of help revitalize this part of Plymouth,” Kuechle said. “Frankly, it’s going to look like a master plan community 30 years later.”
The complex will be seven stories total. The lowest two will be dedicated to parking and the upper five will have residential.
Per the TIF agreement, 36 units will be affordable. Based on 2021 data, prices for those units will range from about $918 for a studio apartment to $1,383 for a three-bedroom.
Mixed opinion, unanimous approval
Despite the approvals, not all councilmembers were keen on the proposal.
Councilmember Jim Willis called the project and its location “five pounds in a three-pound bag” from a city planning perspective. Willis voiced his appreciation and support of the developer “making the most” out of the site, but wondered if the density of the complex was appropriate.
“This may be an education for us,” Willis told the council.
He also pointed out his wariness that without the TIF funding, the project would not be feasible, which Kuechle confirmed.
Councilmember James Prom echoed Willis’ reservations reguarding its density.
“I’m not in favor of new urbanization, but as you can see we have a majority that are, so I will hesitantly support this,” Prom said.
Others were more enthusiastic. Councilmember Ned Carroll said he had initially shared Willis and Prom’s hesitance with the site, but later became “impressed” with developer plans.
“This is an infill lot, and it’s a very creative and ingenious use of this space to provide housing - and affordable housing as well,” Carroll said. “I think there’s so much to like about this, not only the structure itself, but the setting and I think what will really benefit is the rejuvenation of the little mall area.”
Carroll hoped the project would encourage the adjacent businesses to reinvest in the area.
Mayor Jeffry Wosje was also supportive.
“You’re going to have height and density, but where else can you put a unit like this?” Wosje said.
Parking requirement reduced
Particular attention was also paid to the developer’s request to offer fewer parking options than what is required by city code. Parr said the city’s parking requirement had been the subject of some ongoing conversations and was possibly in need of change.
The complex as approved will have 238 enclosed, heated stalls and share outdoor parking with the office building to the south. The office building will also lose some parking due to the complex’s construction.
In a letter to the city, Doran wrote that its practice was to include one stall per bedroom. City code requires two stalls per unit.
Parr said the city required 608 parking stalls for both the apartment and office, and what was proposed was 401 stalls for both buildings. For reference, she said the Institute of Transportation Engineers was considered the “industry standard” and recommended 384 stalls.
Kuechle said Plymouth’s parking requirements were “outdated,” and called the Bassett Creek project “the most heavily parked project I’ve done in probably the last 10 years.”
Wosje agreed that the ordinance should be modernized.
Per the TIF agreement, construction must begin by the end of the year and reach substantial completion before 2025.
