St. Louis Park High volleyball is off to an 0-2 start with only one returning starter in senior outside hitter Elsa Bergland, who is also the lone captain for this fall for new coach Sam Hanlon.
Hanlon is a familiar face in the program with previous experience, along with C-Team coach Stephen Zins and 9A coach Stephanie Richardson.
The youth movement will be a hurdle this season, according to Hanlon, who says the group as a whole, “has a lot of heart and determination to work hard.
“We are very young and that is abundantly clear. We are looking for more senior leadership but also want our younger players to step and be key components to our team.”
A trend Hanlon is emphasizing to the coaching staff is consistent teaching from the youngest level to varsity. “We are only as strong as our weakest players and we want to make sure we are focusing as much attention on the development of our youth teams as we are on our varsity program.”
Bergland had five kills and three ace serves in a 3-1 loss to Park Center in the Aug. 26 season opener. Trailing 2-0 (25-17, 25-20), the Orioles showed perseverance to take the third set 26-24 before the Pirates won decisive set 25-19.
Sophia Nagorski led a diverse attack with eight kills while Addison Chenvert had six kills. Murphy Fries and Huston Samoey each had four kills and Victoria Schmelzle had three kills.
Setter Amara Schroeder had 10 assists while Sophia Bagne had six assists.
Chenvert managed 18 digs to lead the team while five players had at least seven digs. Bagne finished with nine digs, Schmelzle and Bergland finished with eight digs each.
Nagorski and Chenvert each blocked a shot and Chenvert added six serve receptions.
Saturday’s action was at Lindbergh Center in Hopkins for the annual Breakdown Side Out Classic on Saturday. Hopkins prevailed 26-24, 25-21, 25-15. Nagorski led the way with six kills and eight digs. Bergland added five kills and eight digs. Samoy had four kills and two blocks and Schroeder had 12 assists and five digs.
New coach
In addition to a young roster the Orioles have a new head coach in Hanlon, who coached at younger levels before the promotion to guide the program.
Hanlon was a standout three-sport athlete at Maple Lake High School, earning nine All-Conference awards and two-year captains for the volleyball, basketball and softball programs. Among the individual accomplishments as an Irish, Hanlon set a conference record for home runs in a season as a sophomore and set the state record for assists in a basketball game as a senior. She was also the first Maple Lake softball player to earn All-State honors.
Hanlon played volleyball for two seasons at St. Thomas before an injury ended her competitive playing career. She went on to earn a degree in elementary education in 2004 from St. Cloud State before starting her teaching and coaching career at Isle. She helped turn around the Isle volleyball program from a 1-21 record the season before she took over to an 11-11 record in her first season. She was named Conference Head Coach of the Year in 2006.
Hanlon moved on to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead, teaching second grade and coaching the Lakers. She also coaches club volleyball at Club Irish and Synergy in addition to school programs at St. Michael-Albertville and Park.
