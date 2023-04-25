Varsity roster relying on underclassmen this spring
Gabby Fadden scored on Ella Nguyen’s ground out to second base for what turned out to be the decisive run in St. Louis Park’s 7-6 win over Minneapolis Southwest for the April 14 home opener for the Orioles at April 14.
Cora Zunbrunnen and Fadden drew walks to open the sixth inning before Rowen Jansen’s bunt single allowed Samantha Meyer to score the tying run on an error by the shortstop.
Southwest scored three times in the top of the fifth inning to lead 6-4 going into the bottom of the inning as Meyer drove the ball to right field for an RBI double scoring Eva Taybior to make it a 6-5 game.
The scoring came early and often for both teams as Park held a 4-3 lead going into the third inning. The Orioles used a pair of two-out walks from Taybior and Dereona Martin to set the table for Meyer to drive in both runners with a hard hit ground ball into left field.
Trailing 3-2 in the second inning, Azlyn McDonnell opened the Park half of the inning with a single to left field, coming around to score on Fadden’s grounder to center field with the bases loaded.
Catcher Olivia Greffe drew a walk and reached third base before Meyer took over as a courtesy runner. Meyer took advantage of a wild pitch, scoring from third base to take a 4-3 lead with two outs. Nguyen flew into an inning-ending double play fly ball to center field.
Tough draw
Park wasn’t done any favors when it came to Metro West Conference schedule as the sophomore and younger varsity squad opened against perennial powers Waconia and Jefferson.
Park opened the season with a 17-7 loss at Waconia on April 13 and after winning the home opener against Southwest, welcomed Bloomington Jefferson to Aquila Park on April 18, despite taking a 16-2 loss.
Waconia scored in 5-of-6 innings including a seven-run fifth inning as the Orioles rallied for six runs in the fifth inning.
Park’s rally began by loading the bases with three walks on 13 pitches from Sophia Meyer, Nguyen and Taybior before Samantha Meyer was hit by a pitch. An infield fly broke up two more walks from captain Sadie Lund and Greffe before Zumbrunnen’s RBI single to left field pulled the visitors within a run, 6-5. McDonnell’s two-run single to left field gave the Orioles a 7-6 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Waconia scored 11 runs over the final two innings for the win.
Jefferson used a 10-run third inning to propel past Park 16-2 in five innings on April 18.
The Orioles used two hits each from Jansen and McDonnell while Martin drove in both runs with a third-inning double.
