Varsity roster relying on underclassmen this spring

Gabby Fadden scored on Ella Nguyen’s ground out to second base for what turned out to be the decisive run in St. Louis Park’s 7-6 win over Minneapolis Southwest for the April 14 home opener for the Orioles at April 14.

