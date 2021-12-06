Middleton makes 27 saves, Dahlin’s power play breaks up shutout 

Wearing the home whites with diagonal Orioles on the front, St. Louis Park boys hockey opened the 2021-22 season with a 7-1 loss to Edina Dec. 2. 

Orioles junior forward Teddy Dahlin scored on the power play in the third period.

Dahlin tallied four goals last season for a team that graduated the top five scorers, accounting for 117 collective points including 42 goals in 15 games. Senior Stanley Regguinti is the leading returning scorer after collecting 10 points on six assists and Austin Amelse added nine points. Ben Farley is another familiar name who will have a chance to emerge under new coach Ben Horsch.

Orioles sophomore goaltender Josh Middleton made 27 saves in the Dec. 2 loss after compiling a 6-5-1 record in 2020-21 with a 3.48 goals against average and .893 save percentage. He opened the abbreviated 2020-21 season with a 53-save performance to salvage a 3-3 draw at Edina. He made 49 saves against the Hornets to end the season with a 5-2 loss. He posted more than 30 saves six times. 

Middleton was named to USA Hockey’s High Performance 15 National Camp list which was in Amherst, New York in mid-July.

Park will travel to Roseau for a winter-break tournament Dec. 28-30. The Orioles face Roseau at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 in the opener followed by a 4:30 p.m. start against Minot (North Dakota) Dec. 29 and wrap it up with a 10 a.m. start on Dec. 30 against Mahtomedi.

Schedule

7 p.m. start unless noted

Dec. 2 vs. Edina

Dec. 7 at Waconia

Dec. 9 vs. Minnetonka

Dec. 14 vs. Kennedy

Dec. 18 at Orono 2 p.m.

Dec. 20 vs. Holy Angels

Dec. 22 at Minneapolis noon

Dec. 28-29 at Roseau

Jan. 4 at Chaska

Jan. 8 vs. Chanhassen

Jan. 11 vs. Jefferson

Jan. 15 vs. New Prague

Jan. 18 at Southwest Christian/Richfield (Richfield Ice Arena)

Jan. 22 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Jan. 25 vs. Waconia

Jan. 27 at Hopkins 

Jan. 29 at Bloomington Kennedy 3 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs. Orono 

Feb. 5 vs. Chaska 2 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Chanhassen (Victoria Rec Center) 

Feb. 12 at Bloomington Jefferson

Feb. 15 at New Prague

Feb. 17 vs. Woodbury

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments