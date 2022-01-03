The most-read stories for St. Louis Park in 2021 focus on the City Council blocking the reemergence of a gas station, extending gifted and talented programming to all students, developments, and the resident who sought to promote empathy by creating an international symbol.
Holiday gas station blocked
The most-read article of the year involved a vacant lot. Thousands of readers followed the St. Louis Park City Council’s move to prevent the return of a Holiday gas station at Minnetonka Boulevard and Highway 100.
A past expansion project of the highway led to the demolition of the Holiday gas station on the northwest corner of the interchange. The Minnesota Department of Transportation, which became the owner of the land, signaled its intent to sell the property, with state law requiring the department to offer it initially to the former owner.
With that owner reportedly interested in rebuilding the gas station, Councilmember Margaret Rog led a plan to rezone the property for multifamily residential use, blocking the creation of the store.
The site no longer has access to Minnetonka Boulevard, which would require drivers to use the residential Vernon Avenue to enter or leave the site, Rog pointed out. She added that a residential use would fit with the surrounding area to the north and would complement city plans to redevelop an area along Minnetonka Boulevard to the west.
Supporters and opponents of the rezoning sent comments into the city ahead of the decision.
For example, St. Louis Park residents Jon and Jean Olson pointed to existing gas stations within a mile of the site.
“A psychiatrist should be invited in to talk about such a plan,” they wrote.
On the other side, St. Louis Park homeowner Sally Stewart wrote that “we terribly miss our corner Holiday Station.”
She wrote that families needed a quality convenience store they could access without crossing Minnetonka Boulevard.
St. Louis Park resident Linnae Stole also referenced traffic but reasoned, “Bringing a gas station back to that corner, along with the increased traffic it would entail, seems counterintuitive to the (city’s) goals of making it safer for bikers and walkers to get around.”
Opponents of rezoning said apartments on the site would bring traffic as well.
The council ultimately voted unanimously to change the zoning to multi-family residential from commercial and to update the comprehensive plan accordingly.
Gifted and talented programming for all
The second-most read story involving St. Louis Park covered major changes to the St. Louis Park School District’s gifted and talented programming. As part of racial equity changes, the district decided to provide gifted and talented programs to all students instead of a select group.
At the elementary level, the district ended the traditional gifted and talented program and its Park Fast LANE program, an intervention plan designed to accelerate the academic growth and development of certain students.
District leaders replaced the programs with “a new strengths-based anti-racist talent development program for all,” according to a presentation.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Patrick Duffy said, “We will be the only district in the state, if not the country, that is providing talent development for every child from kindergarten through fifth grade. We no longer will have just a few children getting gifted education based on test scores, nor will we have some children being told that they don’t have access to gifted education because of deficits.”
The new course would help all students cultivate an awareness of their own learning styles, Duffy said.
Other changes included a new math curriculum for early childhood education and elementary students and a specialist at each elementary school “to provide culturally relevant literacy support” for teachers and classrooms for kindergarten through second grade.
Spanish language specialists are now embedded into classrooms at the district’s traditional elementary schools to provide more bilingual instruction for all students. At Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School, an English specialist contributes to bilingual education.
At the secondary level, the district planned to ensure that every student takes at least one International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement or college course before graduation with each student required to take at least one college math course.
All pull-out remedial math and reading intervention programs at each school will be discontinued by fall 2022, according to the plan.
The district also increased staffing for the Keystone program, which Duffy described as an anti-racist student leadership course that every student at St. Louis Park Middle School will take.
“This course will teach every student not only how to engage in courageous conversations about race but how to facilitate courageous conversations about race, how to have a background and a foundation in critical race theory, and how to be active anti-racists as they move into their career at the high school,” Duffy said.
The district planned to increase recruitment efforts for Students Organized for Anti-Racism and to add new world language courses like Arabic, Ojibwa or Somali by fall 2022.
Texa-Tonka Apartments
Articles about plans for Texa-Tonka Apartments came in as the next most highly read articles involving St. Louis Park.
The St. Louis Park City Council provided unanimous approval of the project, which includes 101 apartments in a building standing between three and five stories tall on the northeast corner of Texas Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard along with 11 townhouse-style rental units in a separate, two-story building to the north.
Councilmember Rachel Harris, who did not run for re-election and whose term ended at the end of 2021, highlighted the significant change the project will bring to the corner, across Texas Avenue from the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center, from its state during the last 20 years.
“Two decades is not an exaggeration. It’s been a vacant parking lot in various states of disrepair and storage for abandoned vehicles for two decades,” Harris said.
Later, Harris added that the project “is a dramatic improvement from what has been there.”
Providing housing for more residents in the area will help support local independent businesses, Harris said. The project is lower density than could have been allowed on a site of nearly two acres.
The St. Louis Park City Council later voted 6-1 to provide as much as $2.6 million in tax-increment financing for the project.
With tax-increment financing, new taxes generated by a development are returned to the developer for a period to pay for qualifying costs, such as site acquisition and cleanup.
Although some residents had opposed the development, Harris said Paster Development is investing in “the true West End of the city” and neighborhood residents are eager to see what unfolds.
Harris said of the developer, which also owns the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center across Texas Avenue, “They’re truly invested in our neighborhood, and it’s a breath of fresh air.”
However, Rog strongly objected to the city’s frequent use of TIF for housing projects despite her general support for the Texa-Tonka Apartments project.
Rog said, “Until it’s clear to me that these projects or iterations of these projects could not or would not happen in our very desirable community without millions of taxpayer dollars being invested, I can’t comfortably vote to approve these subsidies.”
The project broke ground in September 2021.
New principal
Readers took an interest in the selection of the current St. Louis Park High School principal, LaNisha Paddock.
St. Louis Park School District Superintendent Astein Osei announced his decision to recommend Paddock, a former St. Paul principal, in a district newsletter in April 2021.
“Ms. Paddock’s beliefs and actions align with the strategic direction of our organization and I believe she will be a great leader for our High School,” Osei wrote. “Ms. Paddock will help us raise the academic rigor for all students and support us in our mission to see, inspire, and empower each learner to live their brilliance in an environment that centers student voice and experience to create racially equitable learning that energizes and enhances the spirit.”
Paddock and Xavier Reed, associate principal at Irondale High School in the Mounds View Public School District, were finalists for the role.
“I was very impressed by the candidates that applied for this position,” Osei said in the statement. “We had a number of current principals from across the metro area apply and I believe that is a testament of the quality of our High School community and our school district.”
Prior to her current role, Paddock worked as assistant principal at St. Paul Harding High School, as an instructional coach at Capitol Hill Gifted and Talented Magnet School in St. Paul and as an elementary school teacher in the North St. Paul, Mounds View and Osseo school districts, according to the St. Louis Park newsletter.
Paddock moved into the role in July 2021.
Wooddale Station development plan
After the Minneapolis nonprofit PLACE bailed out on its plans for a Via Luna project south of the Southwest Light Rail Transit line’s Wooddale Station, St. Louis Park shifted gears to enter into a deal with two St. Louis Park companies for a replacement project.
The city entered into a contract with Saturday Properties and Anderson Companies for the project. The partners envision two six-story buildings north of West 36th Street and east of Wooddale Avenue. One would contain 86 residential units in a mixed-use building while the other would contain 197 residential units.
The project would include commercial space as well as a public plaza next to the light rail station that could be used for gatherings and social events.
A preliminary agreement with Wooddale Station LLC – the name the two participating companies took on for the deal – gives the companies access to land owned by the city and outlines a process for them to seek financial assistance from the city.
The deal calls for the city to approve a full contract with the companies by March 31, 2022.
The companies have offered $3 million to buy the city land near the station.
Hazelwood Food and Drink
Diners feasted on the news of the opening of a St. Louis Park location for Hazelwood Food and Drink, which already had sites in Bloomington and Tonka Bay.
It opened in the new Bridgewater Bank headquarters at 4450 Excelsior Blvd and features indoor dining on the building’s ground floor as well as outdoor dining.
The restaurant offers wood-fired pizza, salads, bowls with a variety of meat and veggies, burgers and sandwiches, pasta, steaks, ribs and appetizers ranging from Brie cheese curds to calamari.
Harris remarked, “This isn’t their first rodeo – they know how to open a restaurant, they know how to run it and make it successful.”
Tattoos and memories: the story of the empathy symbol
In a turbulent era, readers became drawn to a St. Louis Park resident’s story of creating the empathy symbol during a past era of protest and conflict in America.
In 1973, the Vietnam War was raging, and Deb Ellsworth had become active in the anti-war movement.
While wearing the peace symbol in her dorm room at Gustavus Adolphus College and thinking about the movement, she said, “It just kind of flashed into my head. It was weird. It flashed into my head full-blown, though – that exact design.”
Like the peace symbol, the empathy symbol features an exterior circle, but the symbol includes two lines resembling arms or branches reaching out that are joined by a line.
Ellsworth’s friend who had been taking a jewelry-making class at the college created a piece featuring the symbol.
Although the Southern Poverty Law Center turned down her request to use it as a symbol, decades later technology has helped her spread her love of empathy.
“The internet came along, which who would have even thought of in 1973, and it just opened up the world to me,” Ellsworth said.
With her husband’s help, she created the website empathysymbol.com as well as a Facebook page, @empathysymbol. The site documents the reach of the symbol, from T-shirts to a sculpture at Scotch College in Australia.
Unexpectedly for Ellsworth, she began to receive pictures through her website of the symbol appearing in tattoos.
“All around the world, people are wearing this symbol on their bodies – permanently,” Ellsworth said. “I wanted to spread the symbol worldwide.”
To that end, she decided to accept her niece’s encouragement and received a tattoo featuring her symbol on her arm when her niece visited.
While she chuckled that the symbol is her first and last tattoo, she said, “I figured if everybody else can do it, I certainly ought to do so.”
The symbol represents a sense of reaching and opening up to seek to understand the feelings and experiences of others, she indicated.
Neighbor Tamara Nugteren said “It’s amazing to me that Deb’s empathy symbol is as relevant now as it was when she created it. It obviously resonates with people still and it’s maybe even more important now as we try to bridge all that divides us. Politically, racially, generationally. It all requires empathy.”
Development on Beltline Boulevard
A Beltline Boulevard site with an industrial past in St. Louis Park is in the process of transforming into a five-story, mixed-use building next to a light rail station.
The Opus Group is building the project, which is set to include 250 residential units along with more than 7,000 square feet of commercial space and six live-work units. A three-story parking ramp is also in the works.
The site, at 3440 Beltline Blvd., contains about 3.5 acres with business park uses. It included Kenwood Gymnastics, which moved to the building housing the Roller Garden following the venerable entertainment venue’s closure in May 2021.
According to beltlineproperties.com, the former Belt Line Industrial Park dates back to 1952 and included six buildings for many years. The site changed its name to Belt Line Properties in 2005 after two additional buildings opened in 2004, bringing the total number of office and warehouse buildings to eight with about 240,000 square feet of rented space.
The section that is being redeveloped is along the west side of Beltline Boulevard south of Park Glen Road and north of West 35th Street.
Construction began in December, with completion scheduled by late 2023.
Closer to the Southwest Light Rail Transit line’s planned Beltline Station, the St. Louis Park City Council is considering a proposal from Sherman Development Associates for multiple buildings. They would include a seven-story, mixed use building with six levels of market-rate housing and a commercial space, potentially a grocery store; a five-story market-rate apartment building; a four-story all-affordable apartment building and a six-story parking ramp.
Nordic Ware
Expansion projects at Nordic Ware’s headquarters at 5005 Hwy. 7 prompted interest, with one aspect including a small cafe with a patio facing a regional trail and the planned light rail line.
In 2020, the St. Louis Park City Council approved a nearly 22,000-square-foot expansion of the company’s Building 8 that included a second loading dock, a new parking lot and landscaping improvements.
In 2021, the company unanimously approved another plan for a 45,000-square-foot addition of the company’s Building 9 on the site.
The first project is located in the middle of the campus while the second project involves the eastern side of the site.
The 1,700-square-foot cafe would contain 10-15 seats inside with another 10-15 seats outside.
Additionally, the second project included an expansion of warehouse facilities and loading dock operations along with improved stormwater treatment and another surface parking lot built. Trees to screen the new docking bays and a raingarden west of the parking lot are planned. A solar array will be installed on the south side of the new building.
Via Sol project
While PLACE’s Via Luna project south of the planned Wooddale Station failed entirely, work on its Via Sol project instead stalled midway through construction in 2021.
The PLACE developments, or lack thereof, also prompted high readership in 2020.
In 2021, work slowed dramatically during the peak of construction season amid severe financing problems and faulty planning.
The Via Sol project plans include 217 apartments and space for commercial tenants with live-work units for creatives near Highway 7 and Wooddale Avenue.
St. Louis Park City Council members voted 6-1 in December 2021 to extend the completion period from the end of 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, with an anaerobic digester to follow by June 30, 2023. The digester would turn food waste into renewable energy.
PLACE co-founder Elizabeth Bowling said project leaders “discovered extensive errors and omissions in the plans and hired a whole team of architects and engineers to correct those plans, resubmit them and commence building the project in earnest, which did cause a considerable delay.”
A delay of 11 months emerged before the main construction began. While Bowling said PLACE filed a major insurance claim as a result, she said, more design errors discovered during construction required builders to rip out work and replace it, increasing costs.
She later described the errors as structural and code problems.
PLACE is awaiting an expected claim payout of about $10 million, Bowling said.
“And we are still finding things that need to be added to it,” she said.
She indicated new financing, from a planned debt holder she declined to identify publicly, should allow the project to be completed even if the insurance company does not pay anything toward the claim.
Construction workers returned to the building in late 2021. PLACE has had to remove and replace some of the 3M wrap that remained exposed while work stalled, Bowling noted.
Mayor Jake Spano cast the vote against the extension.
“I think I’ve hit my limit,” he said while referencing a series of past assurances from the nonprofit about its finances and timeline.
Spano added, “It’s reasonable to expect that at some point we just have to say it’s not working.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.