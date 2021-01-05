The most-read stories for St. Louis Park in 2020 included a protest on behalf of George Floyd, a complaint about a former council member related to a development, the repeal of a “crime-free, drug-free” rental housing ordinance and escalating costs for a bikeway bridge.
George Floyd
The death of Floyd, a St. Louis Park resident, during an arrest in Minneapolis became one of the top international stories in 2020.
He died on Memorial Day as a Minneapolis police officer held him down with a knee pressed to his neck for multiple minutes while onlookers pleaded with police to check his pulse.
Four Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest were fired and face charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter for former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin and aiding and abetting second-degree murder for the other three former officers.
The St. Louis Park City Council responded with a statement that said, “We ask all St. Louis Park residents to take this time to listen to one another and to consider thoughtfully how we can continue to further racial equity and inclusion to help ensure horrible incidents like this never happen again. In the meantime, to our black community and all communities of color, we want you to know we are here. We hear you. We are listening.”
Days after Floyd’s death, protesters marched from St. Louis Park City Hall to Highway 100 to remember him and press for justice in the case.
St. Louis Park resident Kevin Buckhalton said, “What brought me out today was just thinking about how systemic racism is and how the police need to be held accountable for what they do and how they treat not only Black people, but all people.”
Buckhalton said he tried to think of what his mother’s reaction would be if he were in Floyd’s place.
“I couldn’t imagine her reaction if she saw a viral video of me on Facebook with the cop’s knee on my neck, killing me in front of everyone,” Buckhalton said.
He added, “He killed a man in front of the whole world, and he has to be brought to justice.”
St. Louis Park resident Jediel Kinyamu said police departments need to change the way they recruit and train officers.
“This has to change,” Kinyamu said.
He said he felt very happy to see people protesting in St. Louis Park, although he said Floyd’s death would have been wrong no matter what city he lived in.
“It doesn’t matter where it happens,” he said. “Life is life.”
Controversial development
Thousands of readers followed a development proposal on a church’s property and a subsequent complaint about a former City Council member.
The issue related to a plan for a Project for Pride in Living affordable housing project on property owned by Union Congregational United Church of Christ.
Opponents seized on the outside role of former Councilmember Anne Mavity as executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership while filing a complaint alleging that Mavity “engaged in inappropriate conversations and actions” about the project.
As a council member at the time, Mavity declared in an email to City Manager Tom Harmening that she did have a conflict of interest relating to the project.
Because of Mavity’s declaration, City Attorney Soren Mattick said the City Council did not need to take further action on the alleged violations of the city charter relating to conflict of interest.
Mattick said, “There is no rule that says because you have a conflict of interest you completely lose your voice.”
However, he said the council still needed to consider whether Mavity had violated a city charter section relating to “interference with administration.” The section says that council members should “deal with and control the administrative services solely through the city manager,” except for inquiries, and that no council member should give orders to staff other than the city manager.
Although Mayor Jake Spano sought an outside investigation for the sake of transparency, the council voted 5-1 to dismiss the charge.
Mavity responded in a statement, “The headline here is that the Complaint was completely false, full of innuendo and false allegations, from a group of neighbors who are unhappy with my policy positions and the changes happening in their neighborhood.”
With Mavity recusing herself, the council approved the project, dubbed the Union Park Flats. It includes 60 affordable apartments in a three-story building at 3700 Alabama Ave. The developer is still seeking financing. Construction is slated to begin in the fall of 2022.
Mavity later stepped down from the City Council amid a move to Minneapolis, and the council appointed Lynette Dumalag to take her seat.
Repeal of crime-free, drug-free ordinance
Many readers took an interest in the city’s controversial crime-free, drug-free ordinance, which the City Council repealed in 2020.
The ordinance gave the police department the authority to order landlords to terminate leases on a third strike in the case of disorderly use or immediately in relation to drug possession and other alleged crimes. Due process concerns raised in the media prompted the council to suspend notices of violations in late 2018 while other aspects of the ordinance remained in effect.
While repealing the ordinance, the council approved language that says the city has the right to change rental licenses to provisional status in response to “ongoing public safety concerns, without regard to the number of reported incidents.” It also allows landlords and tenants to appeal the decision before the provisional license takes effect.
Mavity said the ordinance had been “criminalizing behavior in a nontransparent way that was really having long-term harm on individuals.”
Joey Dobson, a member of a task force that studied the issue and a Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid attorney, noted that Floyd’s death had prompted a debate about the role of police.
“I think this is really timely that the city is grappling with these difficult questions,” Dobson said.
Under the repeal option, Dobson said that if an incident arose, “Police could certainly still respond to handle the matter if it was indeed criminal.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog remarked, “Particularly at this moment in history, it feels abundantly clear that eliminating police involvement in the private housing market is the direction we need to be moving in.”
Most police calls relate to homeowners, but the city has no ordinance to remove homeowners from St. Louis Park, Rog added.
“We will always need people to protect us from certain types of crimes, but police response is in the end a blunt instrument for the complex challenges and problems of housing,” she said.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said of the ordinance, “It is the very systematic racism that we are talking about, and this is the exact policy that we need to change and we need to dismantle.”
Dakota Avenue bikeway bridge
The escalating costs of the Dakota-Edgewood bikeway and bridge project attracted attention.
The cost for the entire project, including the bridge over BNSF Railroad tracks, had been estimated at about $8.24 million when the council approved the layout in 2019. The cost had increased to an estimated $9.14 million, plus additional funds for public art, by the time the council approved the final project in March 2020. Federal funds will cover about $2.9 million.
Much of the unexpected costs for the project related to poor, contaminated soils.
The project will connect Dakota Park to Edgewood Avenue.
“It’s an essential north-south link as part of our Connect the Park program,” said Councilmember Tim Brausen. “The residents in my ward have been calling for this for years.”
Rog added, “I believe it’ll change how we get around the city, where we go and what we do, connecting a busy park and ball fields and a school to north neighborhoods and the West End. I think it’s important. As long as I can remember, people in my area have been confounded by the lack of access.”
She said she is “also aware that it’s really expensive,” but she said she does not believe the city could build it for significantly less cost.
“This is not a fancy bridge,” Rog said. “It’s pretty basic.”
The council lowered the total cost somewhat by removing “gateway art” that would have required larger bridge piers. The city still kept some student art and decorative concrete, and Rog successfully sought to add $80,000 from the city’s lodging tax for additional public art.
Construction is underway, although the contractor suspended work until February after meeting goals for 2020.
A separate bikeway on Dakota Avenue between 26th Street to Lake Street is substantially complete. A city update reports, “In the spring of 2021, there will be a protected bike lane demonstration project that will include white bollards placed in the buffered bike lane.”
PLACE cancels Via Luna project, but Via Sol progresses
PLACE’s Via Luna project proved to be a moonshot that never got off the ground, but its Via Sol plans are beginning to see the light of day.
For more than six years, the nonprofit developer had pitched various versions of a development that would have straddled the Southwest Light Rail Transit line at its Wooddale Station in St. Louis Park.
However, development rights for the southern half of the plan called Via Luna, or via the moon, expired at the end of 2019. Thus, city leaders sought new proposals for the area in 2020.
Seven development teams made proposals for the area north of West 36th Street and east of Wooddale Avenue. Two St. Louis Park companies, Saturday Properties and Anderson Companies, have presented a plan for two six-story buildings with 283 residential units on the site and property to the east.
Meanwhile, work began in 2020 on Via Sol. The organization anticipates that construction could wrap up on the building in July.
The five-story building will include 217 units, including eight live-work units. It is also poised to include a retail bike shop. An anaerobic digester, wind turbines and solar panels would provide most power and heat on the site. A greenhouse and one-acre “urban forest” are planned.
For more information, visit welcometoplace.org.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.