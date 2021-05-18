Work on the nonprofit PLACE’s Via Sol project stopped this month amid cash-flow issues.
The Minneapolis organization informed St. Louis Park city staff of the stoppage in early May.
“PLACE indicated Via Sol is a fully-funded development funded through bonds and grants, and there are funds available for Via Sol construction to continue but a delay in distribution of funds has resulted in a temporary work stoppage,” St. Louis Park Senior Planner Jennifer Monson said in an email. “PLACE is working to resolve the issue. PLACE reports the building construction is 83% complete and indicated the building is anticipated to open in September 2021.”
The project is located southeast of the Wooddale Avenue and Highway 7 interchange. A PLACE plan to the south of the planned Southwest Light Rail Transit line fell through before construction began due to funding problems. St. Louis Park earlier this year entered into a preliminary development agreement with Saturday Properties and Anderson Cos. to redevelop that site with a plan that includes two six-story buildings.
The Via Sol plan includes 217 residential units in a five-story building, including eight live-work units. It also includes an anaerobic digester, greenhouse and bike shop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.