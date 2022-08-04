A plan for the Wooddale Station Apartments has a clear path forward after the St. Louis Park City Council voted in favor of zoning and plat approvals for the large project.

Despite questions about traffic and parking, the council voted 6-0 to approve the development, also called OlyHi. The plan consists of two six-story buildings with a combined 315 apartments, 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a public gathering space, according to a city description. The project is south of the Southwest Light Rail Transit line under construction, in space at West 36th Street and Wooddale Avenue. The city’s Economic Development Authority, made up of council members, chose the proposal by Saturday Properties and Anderson Cos. after the nonprofit developer PLACE’s Via Luna plan failed to commence due to financing problems.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments