An image created by DJR, Anderson Cos. and Saturday Properties provides a view of Wooddale Station Apartments from 36th Street and Yosemite Avenue. (Architectural rendering publicly released by the city of St. Louis Park)
An image created by DJR, Anderson Cos. and Saturday Properties provides a view of Wooddale Station Apartments between the new planned buildings. (Architectural rendering publicly released by the city of St. Louis Park)
An image created by DJR, Anderson Cos. and Saturday Properties provides a view of a planned plaza. (Architectural rendering released by the city of St. Louis Park)
A plan for the Wooddale Station Apartments has a clear path forward after the St. Louis Park City Council voted in favor of zoning and plat approvals for the large project.
Despite questions about traffic and parking, the council voted 6-0 to approve the development, also called OlyHi. The plan consists of two six-story buildings with a combined 315 apartments, 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a public gathering space, according to a city description. The project is south of the Southwest Light Rail Transit line under construction, in space at West 36th Street and Wooddale Avenue. The city’s Economic Development Authority, made up of council members, chose the proposal by Saturday Properties and Anderson Cos. after the nonprofit developer PLACE’s Via Luna plan failed to commence due to financing problems.
The west building for Wooddale Station Apartments would contain the commercial space and 69 apartments marketed to people ages 55 or older. The east building would contain the remaining apartments.
Ten percent of the apartments would be limited to tenants making up to 50% of the area median income while another 10% would be restricted to residents making up to 60% of the area median income.
The city plans to provide more than $12 million in tax-increment financing, which returns new property taxes generated by a project to the developer for a period. The final amount will depend on whether the developer wins county and Metropolitan Council grants.
The development is planned at 5950 W. 36th Street on land currently owned by the city that previously housed a Nash Frame business and 5802 W. 36th Street, on property currently owned by Standal Properties.
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag noted that the original plan had not envisioned housing reserved for tenants who are 55 years of age or older.
Senior Planner Laura Chamberlain said that change resulted from conversations the development team had with community members. A desire to provide housing for seniors who are downsizing and who wish to stay in the community also helped drive the decision, according to Chamberlain.
Dumalag said she had heard from some residents who said they were concerned about a 55-plus building near The Elmwood, a large building that also markets to the same demographic. Planning Manager Sean Walther replied that city staff had not been involved in the decision by the development team.
Councilmember Tim Brausen later said he supports the idea.
While pointing out that the west building would contain a number of affordable units, Brausen commented, “I think it’s really going to fill a specific need that’s in our community because we’ve got an aging population, and we need more affordable senior housing.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog raised concerns about parking and traffic congestion in the area.
“From a resident’s perspective, we already see so much activity in this area,” said Rog, who added that freight trains lead to long backups in the area.
A traffic study conducted in preparation for the scrapped PLACE plan on the site concluded that potential vehicle traffic issues would be acceptable considering the site would be oriented around light rail transit, Walther indicated.
“Vehicle traffic and how quickly that moves through is not the number one priority for the city,” said Walther, who said the city’s goals instead focused on enhancing use of the light rail line through development and providing convenient bicycle and pedestrian access to the site.
Mayor Jake Spano said, “When you do have train traffic through there, that is an issue. It’s certainly not enough to merit, in my mind, any serious concern over managing it.”
On another issue, Rog also said she feels “a bit wistful” that the city is waiving about $500,000 in park dedication fees in consideration for the creation of a public plaza. She said the plaza should be clearly marked as public and “great effort made to promote its use.”
Mark Laverty, director of development for Saturday Properties, said designers of the plaza hope to promote flexibility for the space, potentially setting it up to allow theater groups to use the space, for example. He suggested food trucks could use adjacent parking during events.
Rog also inquired about the market rates for the apartments, which Laverty said would start at about $1,500 per month for a studio apartment, about $1,800 for a one-bedroom, more than $2,000 per month for a two-bedroom unit and about $3,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.
Responding to traffic concerns, Brausen said the project would be less intense than the PLACE plan, which included a hotel proposal.
“We did do really intensive traffic studies at the time we approved everything because there was big concern about flow-through traffic because this is an intersection that does get a lot of traffic on a regular basis,” Brausen said of the previous proposal. “That being said, the intention here is really to have transit-oriented development and minimize car use for the residents.”
He suggested that residents could walk to many businesses nearby and added, “I’m personally not very concerned at all about the parking. I’d like to discourage driving in that area as much as I could.”
Brausen expressed some concern about the loss of trees on the site but noted that the PLACE project under construction north of the light rail line, Via Sol, includes an “urban forest.”
Councilmember Sue Budd observed that the development could open years earlier than the light rail line, with occupancy for the buildings as early as fall 2024. The Met Council has estimated that the light rail line will not open until 2027.
Walther responded that the development team is providing more parking than the city requires. The developer has proposed 408 spaces while city code would require 318 spaces after a reduction of 136 required spaces is factored in as a result of the proximity to light rail transit.
Walther said he believes the site “will be sustainable event without LRT available and enhanced when it is.”
A final vote, generally a formality approved without debate, is scheduled Monday, Aug. 1. Work could begin next spring.
