An Indiana woman has been charged with felony threats of violence after allegedly pulling a knife on a Cub Foods employee during a dispute.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Sade Marie Ponce, 27, of Aurora, Indiana, with the single count July 27. Ponce was released from custody July 28.
A court document provides the following account of the allegations against Ponce:
Police responded to a report of a physical altercation between a customer and a security guard at a St. Louis Park Cub Foods store July 25. The guard told police that the customer, who the police alleged was Ponce, had become upset inside the store after learning that checkout lanes had been temporarily closed. The customer took a plastic bag from a register and placed items inside the bag before running outside with the unpaid merchandise, the document states.
The guard followed the customer into the parking lot and said she needed to pay for the merchandise, but she allegedly refused to do so. She then removed a knife from her waistband and told the guard, who was about 2 feet away, “I’m going to stab you,” the document alleges. The guard knocked the knife out of her hand, but she punched him in the face as he bent down to pick up the knife, the allegations continue. The guard, who began to bleed from the side of his mouth, then called 911.
