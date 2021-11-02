Red Knights open sections with 28-0 shutout win at Richfield
Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened play in Section 3AAAA with a 28-0 win at Richfield on Oct. 26 only to fall at SMB Saturday 10-3 in the section semifinals.
Junior quarterback Jamarrius Courtney ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns (10-and-7-yards, respectively) and completed just 5-of-16 passes for 84 yards for the second win of the season.
Both touchdown runs came in the opening quarter as the Red Knights added two more touchdowns in the final 3:46 of the game.
Senior captains Ryan Sever and Brady Wine led the defense as Sever piled up 11 tackles and Win made three tackles, in addition, to two interceptions. Andrew Wolfson also picked off two passes and made three tackles to help preserve the first shutout for the program this season.
In addition to Courtney’s touchdown runs, Johnathon Gettle ran for 30 yards and one touchdown on six carries, and Max Herro added 39 yards and another touchdown.
Saturday’s contest at SMB remained scoreless through halftime as the Wolfpack scored the lone touchdown with 5:35 left in the third quarter. Sanjay Redd scored from 1-yard out for the Wolfpack and the team added a field goal two minutes later to carry a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Red Knights kicker Elliot Huether made a 30-yard field goal with 10:42 to play to make it a 10-3 game.
Courtney completed 12-of-24 passes for 148 yards and two interceptions. He also ran 32 yards on eight carries. Gettel added 21 yards on three carries.
Max Benning and Max Hobbs each caught three passes to lead the group for 55 and 42 yards, respectively.
SMB advance to face Holy Angels in the section final at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
