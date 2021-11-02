Red Knights open sections with 28-0 shutout win at Richfield  

Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened play in Section 3AAAA with a 28-0 win at Richfield on Oct. 26 only to fall at SMB Saturday 10-3 in the section semifinals.

Max Benning running the ball

BSM’s Max Benning runs against SMB during their Section 3AAAA semifinal game played Saturday, Oct. 30.

Junior quarterback Jamarrius Courtney ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns (10-and-7-yards, respectively) and completed just 5-of-16 passes for 84 yards for the second win of the season. 

Max Hobbs run

BSM’s Max Hobbs tries to pull away from a Wolfpack defender during their Oct. 30 game in Section 3AAAA play.

Both touchdown runs came in the opening quarter as the Red Knights added two more touchdowns in the final 3:46 of the game.

Max Herro runs the ball

BSM’s Max Herro tries to run away from SMB’s Michael Hall during their Section 3AAAA semifinal game Oct. 30.

Senior captains Ryan Sever and Brady Wine led the defense as Sever piled up 11 tackles and Win made three tackles, in addition, to two interceptions. Andrew Wolfson also picked off two passes and made three tackles to help preserve the first shutout for the program this season.

Nirvaan Yogarajah

Red Knights quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah looks to make a play during the Section 3AAAA semifinal game against SMB Oct. 30.

In addition to Courtney’s touchdown runs, Johnathon Gettle ran for 30 yards and one touchdown on six carries, and Max Herro added 39 yards and another touchdown. 

Pass defensed

BSM’s Max Benning, right, defends a pass against SMB’s Judah Thomas during the Oct. 30 game.

Saturday’s contest at SMB remained scoreless through halftime as the Wolfpack scored the lone touchdown with 5:35 left in the third quarter. Sanjay Redd scored from 1-yard out for the Wolfpack and the team added a field goal two minutes later to carry a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Red Knights kicker Elliot Huether made a 30-yard field goal with 10:42 to play to make it a 10-3 game.

Courtney completed 12-of-24 passes for 148 yards and two interceptions. He also ran 32 yards on eight carries. Gettel added 21 yards on three carries.

Max Benning and Max Hobbs each caught three passes to lead the group for 55 and 42 yards, respectively.

SMB advance to face Holy Angels in the section final at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

