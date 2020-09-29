Coming off a run to the state volleyball tournament last fall, expectations for St. Louis Park remain high with hitters and captains Hannah Howell, Raegan Alexander and Kendall Coley.
Former assistant coach Emily Minnick has taken over for Whitney Meierotto-Simon, who left the program for another coaching role at Concordia University St. Paul, her alma matter where she won two NCAA Division II titles.
Minnick, who was an assistant for the Orioles the past two seasons, is excited for the season to move back to the fall. “Of course, we would have rather been playing back in August to keep some sort of normalcy but understand the choices were made to keep everyone safe and we are excited regardless to be back on the court doing what we love,” she said.
Being a new head coach, in a typical season Minnick would have had a steep learning curve. Given the circumstances this fall, Minnick said the biggest challenge comes in the short window of time to prepare. “But, we are purely excited to get back on the court and do what we love,” she said,
As for the team handling the summer and fall, Minnick said the captains (Howell, Alexander and Coley), “are handling it as captains should by rolling with the punches, showing resilience and leading the program by how they respond to that change.”
A couple of volleyball players were selected to participate in another fall sport\ once volleyball officially moved to the spring. “We will work with each individual player on an action plan,” Minnick said when it comes to multi-sport students trying to fit in volleyball activities. Other players are taking part in fall club league play and the Orioles coach said the choice is theirs to opt-out of fall league to play school ball or vice versa.
The season officially begins at crosstown rival and fellow Metro West Conference foe at Benilde-St. Margaret’s at noon, Saturday, Oct. 10. The Orioles’ home opener comes five days later against Chanhassen with the opening serve at 7 p.m. The regular season will conclude Tuesday, Nov. 24 at St. Louis Park High School against Chaska.
Red Knights set to go
Former Benilde-St. Margaret’s assistant coach Michael Becker is eager to get the season underway.
He has mighty shoes to fill after Phong Luong stepped down during the offseason having after finishing no lower than third place in the Metro West Conference since 2015, including the 2017 conference championship.
“Wow, what a whirlwind these past few days have been,” Becker said when asked about the news of the season moving back to the fall. “I think football was the sport that the MSHSL was getting the most pressure over moving the season back to fall and volleyball was just a beneficiary of that.”
Based on how the spring, summer and fall club volleyball activities have gone, Becker feels confident the safety protocols are in place to keep everyone safe. “It will look very different, and we will need to rely on our players to be safe when they’re not playing volleyball, but overall I’m very excited for the season.”
The Red Knights have crossover players with other fall sports and Becker said they are working with the other programs to make sure the conflicts will be kept to a minimum.
Captains this fall are seniors Josie King and Alexis Brixius and junior Molly Voss.
Becker said the captains are excited to get going: “I texted Alexis [Sept. 21] when we found out, just asking ‘Are you ready?’ She and Josie sent me a picture of their ‘celebration faces’! They’ve done a great job trying to keep the BSM volleyball program excited for spring ball by setting up some co-ed intramurals after school, planning team activities and thinking about how they can prepare for the spring.”
Now that hard work will not come to fruition, “but I don’t think they care. Especially the seniors, they just want to play,” Becker said.
The toughest part of the move back, for Becker, is that the MSHSL will not allow those students playing other fall sports to wrap up their respective seasons before volleyball begins, in addition to club program commitments.
“Families made a major financial investment by signing up for fall league after the initial MSHSL decision to postpone and now they’re in the tough spot of either losing their money or not being able to play high school ball,” Becker said, anticipating some girls will choose to continue with the club season. “But the vast majority will end their time with their fall league and play with us.”
The MSHSL has not allowed students to play for a school and club program in the same season and that rule doesn’t appear to be changed.
Another dilemma comes in if a player leaves a club to try out for the high school program and is cut in the final roster decisions only to be left without an opportunity to play volleyball for the rest of the fall.
“I think both parties need to realize that at the end of the day, this is really hard on the student-athletes and I don’t think it’s fair to put these unfortunate consequences on the athletes,” Becker said.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
St. Louis Park returns three key hitters including captains Hannah Howell, left, and Kendall Coley, right, plus Raegan Alexander from last year’s state tournament squad.
