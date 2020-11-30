An initiative to bring back apprenticeships for St. Louis Park High School students faltered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but one student pursued the opportunity on his own.
St. Louis Park resident Angel Diaz, currently in his senior year at the school, decided to contact GPS Education Partners on his own about a youth apprenticeship, leading to an educational experience at the Gustave A. Larson Company’s Plymouth warehouse.
St. Louis Park High School had a successful apprenticeship program 15-20 years ago, but budget issues led to cuts, said Kara Mueller, who coordinates career, technical and college programs for St. Louis Park Public Schools.
During the last school year, GPS Education Partners reached out to district officials about the nonprofit’s innovative plan for work-based learning, Mueller said.
“The framework was phenomenal, so after I looked everything over I was like, oh my, we need to bring this to our students,” Mueller said. “This is a must.”
She met with students in engineering courses, including Diaz, about the apprenticeship idea. A few interested students met with Tricia Munoz, work-based learning engagement manager for GPS.
“Then the pandemic hit,” said Mueller, noting that she had to pivot to other duties.
Diaz didn’t give up on the idea.
Diaz explained, “I’ve always loved hands-on work, always loved getting my hands dirty. ... When the pandemic hit, I reached out still because you never know.”
He received an email asking if he’d like to work over the summer at the Gustave A. Larson Company to gain a head start on the apprenticeship program this school year. He liked the idea.
A company blog explains that Diaz began to work in the warehouse and storefront in ways that keep the supply chain moving for the company, which is geared toward heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration.
Diaz particularly enjoys putting items into inventory and the possibility of learning to drive a forklift. He is learning more about supporting counter sales and will shadow a contractor in the field.
“Angel has done such an amazing job in our Plymouth warehouse that he has been selected as a Trades Ambassador at St. Louis Park High School,” during which he points other students toward careers in the trades, the blog notes.
Diaz said he has learned communications skills through the program.
“I’m a little shy, so working with other people in the warehouse has taught me more communication for sure, becoming more confident within myself for sure and working as a team, supporting each other,” he said. “It’s kind of like a family back there.”
The company aims to have apprentices work in its branches and stores to help teach them the industry and encourage them to stick with it, said Nikki Kook, digital marketing manager for the Gustave A. Larson Company.
“HVAC isn’t going anywhere and has actually thrived in the pandemic even,” Kook said, adding that many customers are interested in improving indoor air quality.
Company leaders want to provide a talent pipeline for the industry, Munoz said.
Apprenticeship programs “really secure some of those hard skills that can transfer into a career, into a post-secondary opportunity – really wherever that student wants to take it,” Munoz said.
Diaz already knows that he would like to become a technician, working out in the field on repairs or installations. During the apprenticeship, he’ll work with residential and commercial customers.
During the school year, he is on track to gain professional certifications that he will be able to leverage in his career, Munoz said.
Although Diaz is the only St. Louis Park High student in a trades-related apprenticeship program this school year, other students have asked about following his lead, Mueller said.
“It goes to show not one pathway is meant for all students, and I love the fact that Angel recognized his own strengths and his desires of how to work and put it toward what his career goals are,” Mueller said.
Members of the Hennepin West Consortium, which includes the St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Osseo, Robbinsdale, Wayzata and Brooklyn Center school districts, are in discussions with GPS about expanding the manufacturing apprenticeship program to multiple schools and replicating it for health sciences.
The St. Louis Park School District encourages multiple types of education after high school, Mueller said.
“It depends mostly on how you learn and what you want to learn,” she said.
The district also seeks to educate families about the possibility of students flourishing with hands-on work, she added.
“Our whole economic system could not thrive and survive if everybody had a four-year degree,” Mueller said. “Success in the economy is based off of multiple pathways, and so we work hard for that.”
She added, “That’s why I’m so proud of Angel and sharing his story, so people see the success and see how students thrive and are happy when they choose something that fits them.”
Diaz acknowledged his parents would like him to attend a four-year school after he graduates, but he is interested in a tech school.
“I’ve always worked better hands-on,” he said. “It’s satisfying when you’re done with the project. You’re like, ‘Well, I did that,’ you know? You can look at a finished product and see what you did.”
Munoz remarked, “I think he is a great representative of what a program and opportunity like this can provide for students.”
Diaz’s engineering teacher, Mark Miller agreed. In an email, he said, “I just love the fact that this opportunity has given Angel the chance to see himself in the real world using the skills and abilities that he possesses. He is so excited about what comes next.
“We have to continue to provide students with opportunities to explore careers that they are interested in so they can see how their strengths and passions fit in that field – Angel has experienced that and is now unstoppable!”
