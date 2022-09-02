A new warehouse on three combined properties is planned between Cedar Lake Road and the BNSF Railway tracks in St. Louis Park.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved land use changes to accommodate the Bellboy Addition, which anticipates the building of an office and warehouse building at 2211 Florida Ave. S., 2221 Florida Ave. S. and 6560 W. 23rd St.
Martin Bell, president of the Golden Valley-based liquor business Bellboy Corp., applied for approvals for the addition.
“Along with being a wholesaler of liquors and wines, we offer a full line of bar supplies and hospitality accessories,” the Bellboy Corp website, bellboycorp.com, states. “Our bar goods are distributed throughout the U.S. and are shipped daily.”
The council also approved a conditional use permit allowing an existing office and warehouse building at 2220 Florida Ave. to use 43 parking spaces at the new addition to meet its minimum parking requirements.
Although the council had to approve the combination of the properties and the permit change, the warehouse otherwise did not require council approval. However, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District still had to complete a review of the building permit to consider stormwater plans. Since the property has a history of flooding, the plan includes underground stormwater control “to ensure that the flooding risk is not increased because of development,” a city report says.
The area around the warehouse is mainly industrial, with a hockey training facility to the north and residential use to the west.
The three properties that the city combined have been paved for parking, although the city report said, “The parking lot has historically been underutilized.”
While the lot had striping for 23 parking spaces, most of it is not striped or used for any use, according to the report. The number of spaces used has varied based on the tenants using the existing warehouse, which dates to 1976. The existing warehouse, which is larger than the planned building, does not contain any parking spaces on the site at 2220 Florida Ave. S. itself.
Although the new warehouse would take up much of the combined properties nearby, enough pavement would still exist to allow for the 43 parking spaces for the existing warehouse to be located at 2211 and 2221 Florida Ave. S.
No sidewalks have existed on Florida Avenue South or West 23rd Street, but city code will require that sidewalks provide access from the parking area to the existing warehouse. The city report notes that a trail along nearby Edgewood Avenue South to a pedestrian bridge over the nearby BNSF tracks to Dakota Park is located about 300 feet east of the property.
While the City Council did not have to approve the new warehouse itself, city staff members planned to handle some city code issues through the building permit process. Those include requirements relating to electric vehicle charging stations, building materials, landscaping and sidewalk designs, according to the city report.
The council approved the property combination and permit relating to parking unanimously in July.
Referring to the parking issue, Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “We’re correcting some zoning imbalances in our community, and we’re rectifying the zoning to comply with actually what’s going on.”
