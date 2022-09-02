Wine wholesaler plans new warehouse in St. Louis Park - 1

A city map shows the location of a planned warehouse in St. Louis Park. (Submitted map)

A new warehouse on three combined properties is planned between Cedar Lake Road and the BNSF Railway tracks in St. Louis Park.

The St. Louis Park City Council approved land use changes to accommodate the Bellboy Addition, which anticipates the building of an office and warehouse building at 2211 Florida Ave. S., 2221 Florida Ave. S. and 6560 W. 23rd St.

