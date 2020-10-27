BSM, Park compete in 2A swim/dive meet
Section swimming and diving meets capped off a unique 2020 fall season with teams swimming in their own pools.
Instead of Benilde-St. Margaret’s and St. Louis Park competing at Richfield Middle School for the Section 2A meet, the two St. Louis Park-based programs swam in their respective pools.
The Red Knights scored 428 points, 170 points clear of third-place Blake while Breck won the title with 477 points. St. Louis Park placed seventh with 139 points, 12 points behind sixth-place Fridley and 21 points ahead of eighth-place Bloomington Kennedy.
BSM sophomore Lauren Benedict won the 50 free in 24.22, while freshman Elizabeth Long was sixth in 25.90.
Benedict (57.97) was runner-up to senior Taylor Williams, who was close to setting a meet record time (55.10, Madison Potter, Blake in 2017) in the 100 fly in 55.50.
Long was third in the 100 free in 55.87.
Williams was second in the 100 back in 57.29 and junior teammate Sydney Holinka was third in 58.44. Breck’s Kateline Phelps won the event in a new record time of 56.10, beating her own previous record of 56.97, set in 2018.
BSM sophomore Claire Prindiville was second in the 500 free in 5:20.25 and fourth in the 200 free in 1:59.87. Her eighth-grade teammate Harriet White was third in the 500 free in 5:28.08 and seventh-grader Sylvia White was seventh in 5:41.12.
White was fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.57.
The Red Knights closed out the meet by winning the 400 free relay with the team of Long, Prindiville, Holinka and Williams in 3:35.85, ahead of runner-up Breck’s time of 3:37.11.
BSM was runner-up in the two other relays including the 200 free relay in 1:41.94 with Carlie Pankonin, Long, Prindiville and Benedict while Blake won it 1:40.07. In the 200 medley relay, BSM’s Holinka, Melanie Chang, Williams and Benedict was second in 1:49.84 while Breck won it in 1:49.80.
St. Louis Park
Senior Elizabeth Grassley was fourth in the 500 free in 5:29.29 and sixth in the 200 free in 2:06.25.
Junior Tenzin Dedhen was sixth in the 100 back in 1:05.28 and senior Lily Metzler was eighth in 1:06.55.
Sophomore Stella Rostal was 11th in the 200 IM in 2:25.03 and seventh-grader Lydia Cameron was 13th in 2:26.91.
In the 50 free, sophomore Fionna Long and senior Gabrielle Kruse finished 14th (26.99) and 15th, (27.01), respectively.
In the 100 fly, Cameron was 14th (1:07.34) and freshman Stephanie Stone was 15th (1:08.13).
