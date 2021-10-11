Jamarrius Courtney runs for three, passes for two touchdowns, piling up 285 combined yards in loss to Hill-Murray
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will have to wait at least one more week for its first win for coach Sean McMenomy after Hill-Murray collected a 49-43 overtime victory at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Friday.
The score was close all game with neither team pulling away by more than one touchdown as the two teams combined for six touchdowns during the second quarter.
Hill-Murray running back Sawyer Seidl ran for a season-high 333 yards and six touchdowns after scoring three times in the previous two games. He scored the decisive points in overtime on a 10-yard run to help the Pioneers improve to 3-3.
BSM’s Luke Fredin opened the scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run, five minutes into the game. Seidl responded with a 2-yard score late in the quarter before a wild second quarter ended with a 28-28 score into halftime,
Red Knights junior quarterback Jamarrius Courtney completed 27-of-34 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior receiver Max Benning caught a season-high 14 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns and Fredin added 24 carries for 182 yards.
Red Knights senior linebacker Ryan Sever had 13 tackles while Will Peschel added eight tackles and lineman Daniel Porisch added five tackles. Senior safety Brady Wine had five tackles and had the lone interception of the game.
Courtney ran for two and threw for another touchdown to Benning including a two-point conversion before halftime.
He added another touchdown, this time 2-yards out, to take a 35-28 lead with 7:13 to go in the third quarter.
It took Hill-Murray 10 seconds to tie it up as Seidl punched it in from 23-yards out to make it a 35-35 game going into the final quarter.
Seidl gave the Pioneers its first lead of the game, scoring from 19-yards out with 10:35 to go.
Courtney hit Benning on a 20-yard touchdown with 6:41 to go in the fourth quarter. The two connected again on the tying 2-point conversion pass.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will hit the road to wrap up the regular season starting Oct. 15 at Orono (1-5) before traveling to Robbinsdale Cooper (4-2) on Oct. 20. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
