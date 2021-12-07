A past one-day charitable fundraiser has expanded into a pop-up holiday store for the holiday season.
Muddy Paws Cheesecake owner Tami Cabrera began hosting a holiday event nearly three decades ago out of her house. She asked visitors to bring a toy to donate while she provided the food.
“I thought maybe 10 people would come, and then 100 people came, and I realized it was something that people really enjoyed doing,” Cabrera recalled.
When she founded her bakery, she moved the fundraiser to the business and provided cheesecake for toys, which were donated to the St. Louis Park Emergency Program and Perspectives Inc., where Cabrera volunteers as a guest chef at the Kids Cafe. The two nonprofits then distribute the toys to kids in the community.
While the pandemic forced the event to be canceled last year, in 2019 about 25 artisans participated and about 2,000 attendees donated toys and food for both pets and people. Some also donated Target gift cards for STEP beneficiaries.
“I’m a huge STEP fan,” Cabrera said. “They help so much in our community, and it’s a joy to help them and give back. It’s fun to see all the people’s reactions as people are so kind and so generous.”
Big undertaking
This year, Cabrera initially planned another one-night event. However, as she sought a location with more space than the bakery could provide, The Shops at West End offered her an 8,000-square-foot space at 1658 West End Blvd. in St. Louis Park for a month instead of only one night.
“At first it was really daunting,” Cabrera admitted of the store, which opened Nov. 26. “Because it’s 8,000 square feet, I was like, ‘What did you do?’ And then kind of like the “Field of Dreams” movie, everything just happened.”
Vendors who have participated in the one-day charitable event agreed to sell their wares at the West End Holiday Market. Vendor Denise LaBillois loaded up a semi-truck and delivered enough classic items to take up 3,000 square feet of the space for Denise’s Vintage Boutique.
“She has spent her life researching it and knowing the value,” Cabrera said of LaBillois’ distinctive, secondhand items, which include plaid bar stools, a sparkling dress from a past era, art books, clothing, camping equipment, tools, toys, collectibles and Green Bay Packers memorabilia.
Many of the other participants made products, such as dog apparel, jewelry, Dragonfly Co. serums, towels and ornaments. Vendors also include St. Louis Park-based Sota Clothing and PuzzleTwist, which makes jigsaw puzzles that are slightly different than the box cover. Examples of other items available include hats, granola, nuts, and Urban Ventures coffee.
Of the small businesses participating in the pop-up market, Cabrera said, “They all have a story. They’ve all had struggles. They’ve all had passion. ... The passion just gets you through, and it’s fun to see people’s faces when you make something with your heart and it gives joy.”
Vendor Cindy Espelien, of St. Louis Park, made towels and other crafts that she is selling for the event. She has stopped by nearly daily to restock.
“There’s always been somebody walking in, so it’s catching people’s attention,” said Espelien, who lives nearby. “I think this is great location, and I think it draws people in.”
While the pop-up store doesn’t have the licensing needed to serve cheesecake for consumption on-site, toy donors can still receive a gift card for a free slice of cheesecake at the bakery, 3359 Gorham Ave. in St. Louis Park. Boxed cakes for takeout are available for purchase at the pop-up store.
With plans to keep the store open daily through Dec. 23, visitors will have more flexibility to check out the goods for longer, Cabrera noted.
Special events include a meet-the-artisan night with upbeat piano music from Two Men and a Piano 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and pictures with Santa 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays. More information about the photo periods is available at heatherhanson.photography/2021-santa.
Plans also include craft nights, including an evening where participants can make gift baskets.
Some residents of the West End area have visited the store frequently as vendors add products and as the secondhand section gains a few new items.
“The people that live around here are really having fun coming in here,” Cabrera said.
If the holiday period goes well for the pop-up store, Cabrera is considering keeping an artisan market in the space for a longer period.
“That’s kind of my hope that I can keep these artisans busy because after Christmas it’s really hard for them,” Cabrera explained.
Hours for the store are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Cabrera anticipates a strong response to the market.
As “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” played on the sound system, Cabrera said, “People are extra, extra excited about it because they realize how much they missed that connection and the feelings. There’s something about Christmas. It’s just magical – the lights and the music and giving. It’s a joyful time.”
Information about the holiday market is available at westendartisan.com.
The Shops at West End are hosting several other pop-up vendors this month, including Market12, Kiddywampus, Lost in the Forrest, Ooh La La Boutique, Treat me Too Dog Treats, Grow to Life, 108 Blessings Yoga & Meditation, and Gift Six the Wrappery.
