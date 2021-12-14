Mortenson goal not enough in well-played 3-1 loss at Edina

Benilde-St. Margaret freshman Kendall Hassler (97) challenges Edina senior Vivian Jungles in the Hornets’ end at Braemar Arena Dec. 7. Hassler picked up her first assist of the season.

A 1-3-1 girls hockey record is deceptive for Benilde-St. Margaret’s, which has played one of the most difficult schedules in the state, facing (No. 1 in Class AA) Andover, (No. 2 in Class A) Warroad and (No. 7 in AA) Wayzata before a 3-1 win over 10th-ranked (Class AA) Stillwater to start December on a high note. 

Add in a 3-1 loss to (No. 2 in Class AA) Edina Dec. 7 and this is going to be a hearty group once section play begins later in February.

Until then, the Red Knights are using each contest as an opportunity to refine all aspects of the game to compete with anyone, including defending state champion Edina. While the Hornets led 2-0 early in the third period, it could’ve easily been 2-0 for the visitors in what was a well-played game by both teams.

Red Knights’ senior Lily Mortenson scored her first goal of the season 29 seconds after Edina’s Berit Lindborg extended the lead to 2-0 midway through the final period on a loose puck in front of Red Knights goaltender Allie Van Stelten who stopped 19-of-21 shots. 

Hoen, Halverson compete for the puck
BSM senior Emma Hoen, right, competes against Edina sophomore Hannah Halverson, left, for a puck at mid-ice during the Hornet’s 3-1 win at Braemar Arena Dec. 7.

Setting up Mortenson’s goal was senior captain and center Emma Hoen, who has a point in all five contests, and freshman Kendall Hassler, who picked up her second point and assist of the season in as many games. 

The final goal came with Van Stelten on the bench in favor of an extra skater in the final minutes.

The win at Stillwater on Dec. 3 was a comeback victory after the Ponies jumped to an early 1-0 lead five minutes into the contest. 

Annie Juckiness
Red Knights junior Annie Juckiness skates up the ice with the puck against Edina Dec. 7. Juckiness picked up her first point of the season with an assist in a 3-1 win at Stillwater on Dec. 3.

Hoen, who plans to play at Lindenwood University next fall, tied the game inside the final three minutes of the first period with assists from Hassler and Mortenson. 

Sophomore Lizzy Hamel scored her first goal of the season at the 13:28 mark of the second period to break the draw and take a 2-1 lead. Peschel added the insurance goal 54 seconds later to make it 3-1, with assists going to juniors Annie Juckniess and Abby Garvin for their first points of the season.

Team defense
BSM teammates Emma Peschel, right, and Avalyn Mikkleson, front, try to keep Edina's Ellie Chapman, back, away from the puck Dec. 7.

Sophomore goaltender Demetra Walsma made the most of her second appearance of the season, stopping 22-of-23 shots after turning away 15-of-16 shots against Warroad in a 1-1 draw on Nov. 19.

Back it up to Nov. 23 at the rec center and Sloan Martin scored both goals for Wayzata in a 2-1 win, including the winner at the 8:31 mark of the third period. 

Mary Zavoral
Red Knights senior Mary Zavoral was kept off the scoreboard for the second time this season, despite a season-high five shots on goal. 

BSM senior Mary Zavoral, who plans to play at St. Thomas next season, scored less than nine minutes into the opening period to highlight an 11-3 shots edge in the period.

The Red Knights outshot Wayzata 27-13 in the game, but only by a 6-4 margin in the third period. 

Kendall Hassler
Benilde-St. Margaret freshman Kendall Hassler (97) picked up her first assist of the season.
Mary Zavoral
BSM senior Mary Zavoral, right, challenges Edina's Vivian Jungles for the puck at mid-ice during their Dec. 7 game at Braemar Arena.

The schedule doesn’t let up with third-ranked (Class A) Proctor/Hermantown ready to play at the rec center at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, followed by Eden Prairie Dec. 21 (7:15 p.m.) and Blake Dec. 23 (3 p.m.) to wrap-up the pre-Christmas break schedule.

The Red Knights will play at the Eden Prairie tournament, played at the Eden Prairie Community Center Dec. 28-30.

 

