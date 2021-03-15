COVID-19 shutdown precedes girls basketball section tourney start
St. Louis Park enters Section 6-4A play without having played a game since overwhelming Bloomington Kennedy 83-48 Feb. 26.
That means the third-seeded Orioles missed out on non-conference contests against Minnetonka, (No. 1 seed in Section 6-4A) Hopkins, St. Michael-Albertville and (No. 6 seed in Section 6-4A) Minneapolis Washburn and began section play against Washburn Tuesday night.
The Orioles entered the COVID-19 shutdown winners of 8-of-9 to finish the regular season with a 9-5 record, including an 8-3 record in the Metro West Conference to finish second behind unbeaten Chaska (12-0, 10-0) after a 1-4 start.
After two players tested positive for the virus, the team was given the all-clear to resume team functions Friday, March 12. They added a Saturday practice to try and get back into game-shape ahead of the start of sections.
“We know it will be difficult to be sharp in only a week,” Park coach Arensio Richardson said after going the duration of the regular season without a positive case or even a scare.
“To have those last four games canceled was big but in a sense, it could’ve been worse with the positive test so late so we take it all with a grain of salt and roll with the punches,” Richardson said, as other programs ended their season due to a positive test within the start of section play.
The successful run began with a 74-69 win over Chanhassen on Jan. 29 after an 86-48 loss at Chaska three days earlier. The Hawks picked up the sweep three weeks later by a 72-33 score for the lone blemish in February.
As for the turnaround, Richardson said the squad made the necessary adjustments in the end, albeit finding their job on the court.
“We had a whole new nucleus,” Richardson said. “Without a preseason and non-conference season we took our lumps but once they understood their role and played team defense, we were able to play basketball the way we wanted to play,”
After holding Kennedy to just 26 points in a 65-26 win on Feb. 1, Park closed out the regular season with an 83-48 win on Feb. 26. After leading by 16 points at the break, Park went on a 47-28 run in the second half.
Richardson said they increased the defensive pressure in the second half and always keep the focus on what they can do as a team, regardless of the opponent. “If we can play the way we are capable of [good things happen],” he said.
Senior Raegan Alexander is one of the three Orioles to surpass the 1,000-career point milestone and plans to play at Minnesota State Moorhead next season. She led the team with 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. The forward pulled down nine rebounds and had four steals, both team-highs. She also made her lone 3-pointer as the team went 7-27.
“We asked her to be more vocal,” Richardson said. “She likes to lead by example but for our team to be the best, she has to be uncomfortable and take ownership of the players to hold them accountable.”
Richardson reiterated the need for the leaders to lead by example on the floor by taking ownership for the outcome. Doing so forced some players past their comfort zone. “Once she got uncomfortable her play picked up, always giving the effort, and her numbers are back to a level she’s used to playing at.”
Alexander is averaging 9.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, through 12 games.
Sophomore Shantell Harden had 16 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Senior T’Naye Griffin added 11 points, a team-high seven assists and grabbed five rebounds.
No matter if Alexander is driving or passing, Richardson said playing aggressive and attacking offense not only opened up opportunities for her but her teammates because of the defensive attention. “We want her to keep playing aggressive offense and not settling for super-deep shots,” Richardson said. “Some games she was aggressive but not making shots but her aggressiveness allowed us to get rebounds.
“We need her to be the playmaker she can be.”
Freshman Kiya Hegdahl finished with 10 points on 2-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc. She added five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Harden stepped into a wing/slasher role in the offense, while Hegdahl and classmate Evelyn Schmitz each stepped into more major roles handling the ball in the offense.
The winner Tuesday advances to face the winner of the No. 7 Armstrong/No. 2 Wayzata game Friday, March 19 at the better seed. The final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
