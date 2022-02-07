Photos of flooding at Methodist Hospital and near Highway 7 and Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis Park featured prominently during a press conference advocating state funding to address heavy rain events in the state.
During the first week of the new legislative session, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Katrina Kessler joined DFL legislators, Golden Valley Councilmember Maurice Harris and St. Louis Park Councilmember Larry Kraft in supporting Gov. Tim Walz’s call for $21.1 million in grant funding for stormwater infrastructure upgrades.
The funds would be a part of a proposed bonding bill this session and would provide up to $5 million per project to help prevent flooding, such as installing large underground water storage tanks or increasing the size of drainage pipes.
“We’ve already heard from about 70 cities who have expressed interest and a need for this funding,” said Darin Broton, senior advisor to the MPCA commissioner. “We’ve heard from them that they need a partner to help get this work done.”
Many cities have experienced at least one major rain event every year, which can cause an immense amount of damage to public infrastructure and private property, Broton added.
Minnesota experienced its wettest decade on record during the 2010s, Kessler said at the Feb. 2 press conference at St. Louis Park City Hall.
“These mega rain events are now four times more likely to occur than just a generation ago,” Kessler said.
Flooding can threaten homes, businesses, roads, hospitals and wastewater systems.
“If Minnesota cities are not prepared for climate change, residents and businesses will continue to bear the brunt of these devastating weather events,” Kessler said.
Beyond paying for enhanced stormwater systems and storage capacity, Kessler said the funds could pay for rain gardens and other natural management techniques. The proposal to use grants recognizes that cities and local governments are best suited to identify needs, she said.
Referencing flooding at Methodist Hospital in 2014, St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano noted that his city had worked with watershed districts to address flooding, such as creating a more natural, meandering path for Minnehaha Creek that has kept the hospital drier in subsequent years. Elsewhere, a recently installed water feature at the city’s Westwood Hills Nature Center helps capture and treat stormwater runoff.
Local governments must work together since water does not respect arbitrary city boundaries, Spano said.
“Working with our partners around us and working with the state is critical to this effort,” he said.
Spano welcomed a statewide approach to the issue, noting that St. Louis Park had joined a number of other cities in the state in declaring a climate emergency last month.
“We can also help address the inequities of the effects of climate change, ensuring that disadvantaged communities aren’t taking the greatest economic brunt of our situation,” Spano said. “I’m pleased the governor has responded to our request with this proposed grant program that specifically addresses the immediate impacts of climate change in our community while our city continues to work on other measures to slow the progress of climate change.”
Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) pointed out he often discussed global warming as a teacher before the term climate change became more widely used.
“I always wanted to call it ‘cataclysmic catastrophe,’ and then I started calling it ‘Armageddon-outta-here,’ but I didn’t know where to go,” Cwodzinski exclaimed as he held up a shrinkwrapped, 1989 TIME magazine copy naming the “Planet of the Year” as “Endangered Earth.”
Cwodzinski added, “Armaggedon-outta-here doesn’t work when you have nowhere to go.”
While he said $21 million may not seem like much, he said it would solve a piece of the puzzle in the response to climate change.
“The reason we’re on this planet is to solve as much of the puzzle as possible before we perish,” Cwodzinski said. “It’s little baby steps like this and little puzzle pieces like this and a little bit of $21 million here and there that are steps in the right direction.”
Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Minnetonka) noted that she is a former university instructor who taught a class in culvert design – a field impacted by more intense storms.
“There’s no believing in it or not believing in it – rainfall intensity has increased,” Johnson Stewart said.
Storm sewers designed 40 years ago used outdated size calculations, causing backups when they become too full, she said.
“When a culvert under a road blows out or washes out, the road falls in, so this is a big problem.” Johnson Stewart said.
The funding request would help fund 10-15 projects given the cap per project, according to Kessler.
“I would say there are hundreds of projects across the state – probably thousands of projects at that scale – that are needed,” Kessler said.
St. Louis Park Engineering Director Debra Heiser said the city is considering flood storage projects as part of its 10-year capital improvement plan. In 2017, the city added underground rainwater storage beneath the city skate park at Carpenter Park near Highway 7 to help prevent flooding. The city is considering similar projects at Ainsworth Park, Aquila Park and Webster Park. The goal is to prevent roads from flooding, culverts from blowing out and nearby homes from flooding, Heiser said. The city would also treat the water collected at the parks to improve water quality.
In particular, the city wants to prevent flooding around the planned Southwest Light Rail Transit line’s Louisiana Station, which is an area prone to flooding from Minnehaha Creek. Addressing the issue would accommodate residential and commercial development in the area.
Kraft, the St. Louis Park council member who helped lead efforts in Minnesota cities to declare a climate emergency, said of the grant proposal, “This kind of thing is exactly what we’re talking about, where cities just don’t have the budget to support a massive upgrade of their infrastructure due to climate change. So, I’m happy to see this and hope to see more of it.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.