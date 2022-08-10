Voters overwhelmingly approved a St. Louis Park School District bond referendum and a larger technology levy Aug. 9.
In April, the St. Louis Park School District called for a $135 million bond referendum and the increased technology levy in a vote on the same day as the statewide primary.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office unofficial results indicate that nearly 73% of voters favored the renewal of the capital project levy for technology for a 10-year period at a higher amount. The unofficial results show that 7,082 voters cast yes votes while 2,647 people voted against the levy.
The capital project levy funds the district’s entire technology project, including IT staff, software and devices. The levy increase of $500,000 would “reflect the increasing costs of technology and the increasing importance and pervasiveness of technology throughout the school district,” Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson said last spring.
The bond referendum, which the question says is not to exceed $136 million, won over about 70% of voters, with unofficial results showing that 6,896 voters cast yes votes and 2,891 people voted against the measure.
For a home with the median value in the district of $331,800, the tech levy question will add an estimated $18 to the property tax bill annually. The bond projects question will add another $209 for the year.
The bond referendum will in part go to fund projects originally envisioned as part of a 2017 vote. Inflation, code issues and other concerns led to escalating costs and prevented the district from completing all plans, despite progress made on renovations in schools.
The referendum includes $35.1 million in carryover projects from the last referendum. Additionally, it would provide $44.4 million for deferred maintenance, $21.5 million for additional building renovations, $14.5 million for security upgrades and $19.5 million for playground and track-and-field changes.
A district statement about the results says, “Our schools and centers support all learners and help us achieve our mission to ‘see, inspire, and empower each learner to live their brilliance in an environment that centers student voice and experience to create racially equitable learning that energizes and enhances the spirit of our community.’”
The statement adds that the results will become final after the board canvasses results Aug. 16. The district plans to release a time line for bond referendum projects “in the coming weeks,” according to the statement.
