Voters overwhelmingly approved a St. Louis Park School District bond referendum and a larger technology levy Aug. 9.

In April, the St. Louis Park School District called for a $135 million bond referendum and the increased technology levy in a vote on the same day as the statewide primary.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments