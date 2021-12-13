A new taxing method proposed this year in St. Louis Park has continued to provoke tension, but a motion to consider an alternative failed 4-3 during last week’s St. Louis Park City Council meeting.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved a preliminary levy earlier this year with a 6.5% increase along with a new $500,000 Economic and Development Authority levy and an approximately $1.5 million Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy for city housing programs and an affordable housing trust fund.
The EDA levy would generate $300,000 toward business-focused city initiatives relating to climate change and $200,000 toward salaries through the city’s development fund.
The council is now considering a 5.58% general levy increase, but Councilmember Larry Kraft said that increase would essentially amount to a 6.9% increase if the council included the new EDA levy as part of the general levy.
After residents weighed in Dec. 6, Kraft sought more information about the potential impact of eliminating the proposed EDA levy. He suggested that tax amount could be moved to the general levy, cutting $165,000 to limit the general levy increase to a 6.5% general levy hike.
Mayor Jake Spano objected to Kraft making a motion during a public hearing in which council action had not been contemplated as part of the agenda, arguing that councilmembers would not have a chance to conduct a study session before a final vote and that the council had been discussing the levy for months.
But City Attorney Soren Mattick said Kraft could make a motion as long as it pertained to an item listed on the agenda.
“I think it’s our responsibility to look at another option,” said Kraft, who said he had only learned that night how an EDA levy would potentially impact properties with lower values more than taxing the same amount through the general levy.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed seconded Kraft’s motion, arguing that the issue is one of equality.
“I also feel like we have a responsibility to the people to make the best decision however long it takes us,” Mohamed said.
But Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “It seems to me that we’re really going to ask our staff to jump through a lot of hoops.”
He added that he believed the change Kraft suggested would have a minimal impact on property owners when spread over the millions of dollars of property in the city.
Councilmember Rachel Harris pointed out that the council had a scheduled final vote on the 2022 budget and levy during the Dec. 13 meeting, which happened after this edition went to press, and said a week would not be enough time to do justice to the issue.
Spano also pressed the issue about the timing.
“I don’t necessarily take issue with discussing the question,” Spano said. “I take issue with the manner in which it’s being proposed.”
He said he would not support further study before the final vote “because I don’t feel that it’s really fair to people or, frankly, to council to try and ram through a substantive shift in the way we’re funding our work.”
He said it would not leave time to engage with the public on the decision.
While Councilmember Margaret Rog said she in principle supported Kraft’s proposal, she said, “In thinking about the burden on staff and the likelihood that this isn’t going to go forward, I’m going to step aside from supporting it at this time.”
She cast the deciding vote in opposition to Kraft’s motion along with Spano and Councilmembers Tim Brausen and Rachel Harris. Kraft, Mohamed and Councilmember Lynette Dumalag voted in favor of studying the issue further.
Resident impact and response
The main levy increase of 5.58% would cover general staffing cost increases of 2.5%; inflation and debt for a variety of projects; including a new bridge and bikeway at Dakota Avenue; bikeways and sidewalks in the Historic Walker Lake district; regional trail bridge enhancements; the city’s Southeast Bikeway; Fern Hill Neighborhood sidewalks and a portion of a Louisiana Avenue bridge project.
The owner of a median-value home in the city that increased in value from about $306,000 to $330,500 over a year would experience a tax increase of more than $160 per year for the city portion of taxes based on all the changes currently proposed, including the EDA and HRA levies.
Several residents opposed the tax hikes while one spoke approvingly of the council majority’s proposal.
St. Louis Park resident David Larson said his total taxes this year have been projected to increase 19%, based on the preliminary levies that local governments approved.
“This may not be the year, then, to add $2 million dollars worth of costs basically on the backs of the people that are out there that have got to turn around and pay them,” Larson said.
A 5.58% in the general levy would increase the main city levy from $36.3 million to nearly $38.4 million.
“Frankly, it’s just too much,” Larson said while advising the council to prioritize needs over wants. “It just feels like an insatiable appetite for money the government in general has, and we’ve got to pull that back.”
Likewise, St. Louis Park resident Eric Judge said, “The concern that I have is this is an unsustainable trajectory.”
Judge said he is particularly concerned about people with low and fixed incomes as well as the amount of debt the city has taken on.
Referencing bikeways and other projects, Judge said, “Before the City Council approves this budget, I’m asking for it to take a step back and really think about how are we to be sure that the money we’re spending is giving us the return that we want?”
Caller Stan Jurgensen pointed to cost-of-living increases residents are facing.
“Many people are cost burdened by this,” he said. “They have to make tough decisions when the money is short.”
However, St. Louis Park resident Kevin Mattson said, “I really appreciate the investments that the council is making. I think that these are forward-looking investments. ... I’m a taxpayer also. Nobody likes taxes, but I think that broadly we’re going in the right direction.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.