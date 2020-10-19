Park is off to a 3-0 start as follow-up to state run
After delaying the start of the 2020 volleyball season, teams are in the midst of the second full week of a six-week regular season.
A 2019 state tournament participant, St. Louis Park (3-0) is off to another strong start following a five-set win over Metro West Conference powerhouse Chanhassen in the Park home opener Oct. 15.
The Orioles won the opening set, 26-24 as the teams went back and forth as the Storm took the second set 25-23 and third set 25-20. Park took set four 25-17 to force the decisive fifth set which went for the home team 15-11.
Park opened the season with a pair of 3-0 sweeps at conference foes, Benilde-St. Margaret’s Oct. 10 and at Bloomington Kennedy Oct. 13.
The Orioles host Jefferson and Cooper Oct. 22 and 27, respectively, at 7 p.m.
Red Knights
After the season-opening sweep by Park, BSM picked up a pair of wins including a 3-2 win over Edina Oct. 12 and a 3-0 sweep over Kennedy Oct. 15.
Park won the opener by scores of 26-24, 25-9, 25-21. Josie King had a team-high eight kills, Alexis Brixius had six kills and Ellery Clark had 10 assists.
Against Edina, BSM won the opening set 25-22, lost the second and third sets 26-24 and 25-14 before taking the match by winning the final two sets 25-21 and 17-15.
Brixius and Lily Eigner each had eight kills and King had seven kills. Clark added 10 assists and Anna Lervick had 16 assists. Molly Voss added 21 digs and Shelby Scott had three blocking assists to go along with a blocked shot.
Against Kennedy, Eigner had six of the team’s 14 service aces and added six kills.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.