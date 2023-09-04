St. Louis Park volleyball emphatically opened the 2023 season on the Orioles home court with a 3-0 sweep of Park Center on Aug. 29. 

Addison Chenvert
Park senior Addison Chenvert (12) celebrates a second-set point against Park Center on Aug. 29. Chenvert had nine digs, five aces, two sets and two attacks.

Park won the match 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 behind eight kills each from Nevaeh Carlson and Huston Samoy.

Huston Samoy
Park’s Huston Samoy reaches for the ball during the Aug. 29 match against Park Center. Samoy had eight kills to share the team lead with Nevaeh Carlson.
Meaghan Knight, Huston Samoy
Park blockers Meaghan Knight, left, and Huston Samoy, middle, set up to block a Park Center hitter on Aug. 29.
  

