Down 2-0, Benilde-St. Margaret’s volleyball pushed Jefferson in the third game before coming up short 30-28 for the Oct. 29 Metro West Conference match in Bloomington.
Jefferson cruised past the Red Knights, taking the opening two games 25-10 and 25-14.
First-year head coach Michael Becker said the third set was a glimpse of what the young team is capable of. “We have a habit of giving teams a 5-10 point cushion to start sets, which always sets up an uphill battle,” he said. “When we can side-out quicker, we put ourselves in a position to succeed.”
Jefferson’s fast-tempo offense challenged BSM, as the blockers hadn’t seen that style of play. “Toward the third set our players realized that if we serve tough and get them out of the system, it makes it tougher for them to run that fast offense,” he said.
The Red Knights (3-4) used seven kills from senior Alexis Brixius and sophomore Lily Eigner and four kills each from senior Josie King and freshman Erica Lee.
“Our hitters are starting to find their confidence and power behind the ball,” Becker said. “Which bodes well for us as we move throughout the second half of our season.”
Setter Ellery Clark had 11 assists and nine digs, while libero Molly Voss had 17 digs.
Voss was a standout, according to Becker, who noted her leadership on the court. “She set the tone defensively in the back row,” Becker said.
Lee had three blocking assists and King had one block and one blocking assist.
Brixius and Eigner each had five and three service receives.
The Red Knights began the week with a 3-0 loss to Chaska Oct. 27 by scores of 25-18, 25-12, 25-14. Brixius had seven kills and King had six kills. Anna Lervick had 10 assists.
Chanhassen left BSM with a 3-1 (25-10, 22-25, 25-9, 25-18) conference win on Oct. 22. Eigner had nine kills while Brixius and King each had five kills. Lervick and Clark had 15 and 11 assists, respectively. Tholen and Voss added 16 and 13 digs, respectively.
BSM swept Kennedy and Cooper on the road, Oct. 15 and 21, respectively.
A big challenge for the varsity team is getting up to speed with the pace of play. “For a lot of our younger players on varsity, this is the fastest-paced volleyball they’ve ever played,” Becker said. “They’ve had their deer-in-the-headlights moments and they’re starting to realize not only that they need to start speeding up their game, but also that they are capable of doing it.”
The Red Knights are a combined 23-9 among the five teams in the program. “Our lower levels have completed really well against our conference opponents, and I think that bodes well for our future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.