St. Louis Park volleyball opened the season winning 7-of-8 matches before a runner-up finish at the Becker Invite after going 3-1 on Sept. 10.
The Orioles lost the next seven consecutive matches including four two-set matches at the Hopkins Invite on Sept. 16-17 before a 2-1 win over Minneapolis Washburn in the tourney finale by scores of 25-17, 26-28, 16-14.
Senior Sophia Nagorski led the team with eight kills while sophomore Huston Samoy had seven kills. Junior Amara Schroeder had 20 assists and the team had five aces including two each from Fiona Schaack and Addison Chenvert.
Jordan McMahon and Maecee Alexander combined on eight block assists while and McMahon had the lone solo block.
Park returned to Metro West Conference action with a pair of road losses at Waconia and New Prague Sept. 21 and 29, respectively.
Samoy and Alexander had seven and six kills, respectively while Schroeder had 17 assists and 13 digs against Waconia. Against New Prague, Samoy led the Os with six kills while Alexander and McMahon each had three kills. Schroeder had 13 assists and Evelyn Barnet had 11 digs.
Oriole Classic
Park regained its form with four two-set sweeps as host of the Oriole Classic on Oct. 1.
The day began with a 25-13, 25-18 win over Minneapolis Patrick Henry; a 25-14, 25-17 win over Richfield; a 25-21, 25-12 win over Minneapolis South and a 25-23, 25-20 win over Minneapolis Washburn.
Samoy led the team with 22 kills in the four matches. Alexander had 17 kills; Schroeder had 67 assists and 8 aces; Chenvert had 23 digs.
The Orioles wrap up the regular season with 3-of-4 home matches starting Oct. 6 against Orono, Oct. 10 against Washburn and Oct. 12 against Bloomington Jefferson before closing out the regular season at Chaska Oct. 18.
