St. Louis Park volleyball opened the season winning 7-of-8 matches before a runner-up finish at the Becker Invite after going 3-1 on Sept. 10. 

Addison Chenvert
Buy Now

Park junior Addison Chenvert, left, serves up the ball during an earlier home match this season.

The Orioles lost the next seven consecutive matches including four two-set matches at the Hopkins Invite on Sept. 16-17 before a 2-1 win over Minneapolis Washburn in the tourney finale by scores of 25-17, 26-28, 16-14.

Huston Samoy
Buy Now

Orioles sophomore Huston Samoy had 22 kills in four wins at the Oriole Invite on Oct. 1.
Amara Schroeder block
Buy Now

Park sophomore Amara Schroeder (5) goes up for a block while senior teammate Sophia Nagorski (2) comes over to assist on the block.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments